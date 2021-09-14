Russia's Franchetti Brought to Prague Court for Hearings on Preliminary Detention

Armed police officers wearing masks escorted Franchetti to the courtroom where the decision will be made. Franchetti was wearing dark glasses. His daughter, Dia Franchetti, is present in the court hallway. Neither she nor reporters were allowed into the courtroom.Franchetti's Czech lawyer declined to provide any comment before the hearing.Last Sunday, Czech Police Presidium spokesman Ondrej Moravcik said that a Russian citizen was detained at the Prague Airport on an arrest warrant issued by Ukraine.
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti was brought to the court in Prague on Tuesday where his preliminary detention will be considered, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
