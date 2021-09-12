'Unacceptable': Moscow Slams Detention of Russian Citizen in Prague as Politically Motivated

The head of the Russian Investigative Committee will look into the reasons and legal grounds for the detention of a Russian citizen at the Prague Airport, the committee said Sunday.The Czech police earlier in the day confirmed that a Russian national was detained at the Prague Airport due to an arrest warrant issued by Ukraine.Bastrykin requested the study about the detention in light of the "unacceptability of abusing international legal accountability mechanisms for political motives," the statement said.
