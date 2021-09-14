Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/recall-californias-governor-faces-the-music-1089074161.html
Recall: California's Governor Faces the Music
Recall: California's Governor Faces the Music
The pretty boy of San Francisco politics, Gavin Newsom, is facing a reckoning: are his staunchest, long-time believers successful in convincing those on the... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T21:52+0000
2021-09-14T21:51+0000
california
recall
governor
columnists
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089074109_0:26:3072:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_afc550b584e916d3591a2f4057c3e2f0.jpg
Newsom has risen from member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors (our city council), to mayor, and now governor. Along the way, he used his charm and gruff voice to rally his democrat party voters to victory. His positions on controversial matters such as gay marriage earned him a place in history. During the Trump presidency, Newsom focused on pushing back against his administration at every chance possible, earning him further points along the way. But since Biden is now in the White House, and here in California the state government (and local San Francisco city hall government) is occupied by the various flavors of Democrats and even socialists, there is little case to be made that Trump nor remnants of Trump are anywhere to be found in governance to justify influence nor blame.And yet, this is exactly what Newsom and his supporters are doing.Governor Newsom is facing a recall. Along with elections, impeachments, appointments and resignations, a recall is one component of a healthy democracy. Voters choose a candidate for office, and voters have a chance to remove. It’s a publicly-participatory impeachment if you will.Our golden state of California has been hurting for years, and yet under Newsom’s administration, we’ve seen a marked increase in failures. Businesses fleeing, homelessness and crime spiking, taxes climbing and fires burning so much of our pristine forests and our homes. Newsom deserves much of the blame, as he’s failed to lead in preparation for fire and electrical grid disasters, ignores the plight of homelessness and drug addiction, and spent much of the past year pointing the finger at others – mostly the rival political party and at the ghost of a president past. Newsom and allies in democrat party leadership used to scream Trump at every opportunity to defect blame; lately, when criticism is made against the governor, the knee-jerk rebuttal is to call the accuser racist, Trumpian, and more recently, “White Supremacist” , even when the critic is black or Asian. Adding further insult, the leading contender to replace Newsom is Larry Elder, an African-American conservative who’s been labelled a “black face of white supremacy.” Vile indeed.Such slanderous accusations have become so commonplace to be boring, as very little in San Francisco or California state politics can currently be blamed on Trump nor on conservative supporters. A “supermajority” of city mayors, city council members, state legislators, the governor, attorney general and more, effectively prevents any republican initiative (or pushback against policy, by a republican) to have any effect at all.Tuesday, September 14, 2021, is the deadline for voting in Newsom’s recall. Voters in San Francisco will cast ballots against a recall, this is clear. Governor Newsom is very popular in this city, even with so much crime, homelessness and drug dealing, failing education, high taxes, businesses leaving and tourism down. Regardless of the humanitarian crisis right in our midst, when the tally becomes official, we should expect to see Newsom survive his recall in an overwhelming fashion, at least here in the city. After all, the Bay Area is the birthplace of hard-core, counter-culture and prominent figures in politics such as Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris. They’ve all come out in support of Newsom, as has the local Democrat Party itself. So have the biggest names in Hollywood elite, actors, singers- of course, these are some of the least affected by the decline in the California quality of life. President Biden is also now making an appearance to bolster support prior to the deadline. Will it help in the end? Time will tell.
https://sputniknews.com/20210914/what-is-a-recall-and-why-is-joe-biden-sweating-on-the-outcome-of-the-latest-one-in-california-1089062899.html
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Richie Greenberg
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107935/72/1079357295_291:0:691:400_100x100_80_0_0_454b05434a284aa1ea1b6245e0ec2291.jpg
Richie Greenberg
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107935/72/1079357295_291:0:691:400_100x100_80_0_0_454b05434a284aa1ea1b6245e0ec2291.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089074109_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b48cab17c3a6454e0ceef891eff2c8d7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
california, recall, governor, columnists

Recall: California's Governor Faces the Music

21:52 GMT 14.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIUS President Joe Biden, California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom wave to supporters after a campaign event at Long Beach City College in Long Beach, California on September 13, 2021.
US President Joe Biden, California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom wave to supporters after a campaign event at Long Beach City College in Long Beach, California on September 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
Richie Greenberg, former candidate for Mayor of San Francisco, California - Sputnik International
Richie Greenberg
All materials
The pretty boy of San Francisco politics, Gavin Newsom, is facing a reckoning: are his staunchest, long-time believers successful in convincing those on the fence to keep him in office, or has a long list of failures as governor come to haunt him?
Newsom has risen from member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors (our city council), to mayor, and now governor. Along the way, he used his charm and gruff voice to rally his democrat party voters to victory. His positions on controversial matters such as gay marriage earned him a place in history.
During the Trump presidency, Newsom focused on pushing back against his administration at every chance possible, earning him further points along the way. But since Biden is now in the White House, and here in California the state government (and local San Francisco city hall government) is occupied by the various flavors of Democrats and even socialists, there is little case to be made that Trump nor remnants of Trump are anywhere to be found in governance to justify influence nor blame.
And yet, this is exactly what Newsom and his supporters are doing.
Governor Newsom is facing a recall. Along with elections, impeachments, appointments and resignations, a recall is one component of a healthy democracy. Voters choose a candidate for office, and voters have a chance to remove. It’s a publicly-participatory impeachment if you will.
Our golden state of California has been hurting for years, and yet under Newsom’s administration, we’ve seen a marked increase in failures. Businesses fleeing, homelessness and crime spiking, taxes climbing and fires burning so much of our pristine forests and our homes.
Newsom deserves much of the blame, as he’s failed to lead in preparation for fire and electrical grid disasters, ignores the plight of homelessness and drug addiction, and spent much of the past year pointing the finger at others – mostly the rival political party and at the ghost of a president past.
Newsom and allies in democrat party leadership used to scream Trump at every opportunity to defect blame; lately, when criticism is made against the governor, the knee-jerk rebuttal is to call the accuser racist, Trumpian, and more recently, “White Supremacist” , even when the critic is black or Asian. Adding further insult, the leading contender to replace Newsom is Larry Elder, an African-American conservative who’s been labelled a “black face of white supremacy.” Vile indeed.
US President Joe Biden walks with California Governor Gavin Newsom at an election rally - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
What is a Recall and Why is Joe Biden Sweating on the Outcome of the Latest One in California?
14:39 GMT
Such slanderous accusations have become so commonplace to be boring, as very little in San Francisco or California state politics can currently be blamed on Trump nor on conservative supporters. A “supermajority” of city mayors, city council members, state legislators, the governor, attorney general and more, effectively prevents any republican initiative (or pushback against policy, by a republican) to have any effect at all.
Tuesday, September 14, 2021, is the deadline for voting in Newsom’s recall. Voters in San Francisco will cast ballots against a recall, this is clear. Governor Newsom is very popular in this city, even with so much crime, homelessness and drug dealing, failing education, high taxes, businesses leaving and tourism down.
Regardless of the humanitarian crisis right in our midst, when the tally becomes official, we should expect to see Newsom survive his recall in an overwhelming fashion, at least here in the city. After all, the Bay Area is the birthplace of hard-core, counter-culture and prominent figures in politics such as Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris.
They’ve all come out in support of Newsom, as has the local Democrat Party itself. So have the biggest names in Hollywood elite, actors, singers- of course, these are some of the least affected by the decline in the California quality of life. President Biden is also now making an appearance to bolster support prior to the deadline. Will it help in the end? Time will tell.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:36 GMTArizona Sues Biden Administration Over Federal Vaccine Mandate - Attorney General
22:35 GMTHypocrisy of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala Dress Exposed
22:26 GMTCivilians Plan to Advance Space Tourism Industry in 3-Day Orbit Adventure - SpaceX
22:02 GMTCourt-Packing or Term Limits? Why Any SCOTUS Reform Is Highly Unlikely
21:52 GMTRecall: California's Governor Faces the Music
21:39 GMTHundreds of Thousands Without Power as Tropical Storm Nicholas Brings Deadly Floods to US South
21:25 GMTWhy California Recall Election Procedure Triggers GOP Suspicion
21:06 GMTSenate Foreign Relations Committee Grills Blinken Over 'Fatally Flawed' Afghanistan Withdrawal
20:48 GMTUS Gen. Milley Reassured China Twice in Trump’s Last Days POTUS Wouldn’t Attack, Woodward Book Says
20:32 GMTLIVE: World Leaders Kick Off 76th UNGA Session in New York City
20:03 GMTManchester United Fall to BSC Young Boys in Shocking Fashion
19:54 GMTVideo: Alleged Airstrike Reportedly Hits PMF Vehicles Along Syria-Iraq Border
19:04 GMTExperimental Concrete Made With Human Blood & Urine Could Help Colonize Mars, Scientists Say
18:58 GMTJoint Chiefs Chairman Reportedly Promised to Warn China in Case of US Preemptive Attack
18:51 GMTUS Democratic Representatives Seeking to Defund Police Spend Thousands on Personal Security – Report
18:26 GMTPrince Andrew May Be Forced to Give Evidence in Sex Assault Case, Lawyer for Epstein's Accusers Says
18:09 GMTToxic Compound Spotted on Venus Found in Penguin Dung, Media Says
18:01 GMTCables, Drones, Lipstick on Pigs: Highlights of Blinken’s Congressional Grilling on Afghan Disaster
17:56 GMTAl-Qaeda May Have Capacity to Threaten US From Abroad in 1-2 Years, DIA Director Says
17:37 GMTEx-Manchester United Star's Comments Spark Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Fan War on Twitter