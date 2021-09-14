Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Czech President Zeman Hospitalised

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/fbi-releases-911-documents-chiles-911-us-election-interference-in-moscow-1089046762.html
FBI Releases 9/11 Documents; Chile's 9/11; US Election Interference in Moscow
FBI Releases 9/11 Documents; Chile's 9/11; US Election Interference in Moscow
Moscow has called out "big tech" corporations for working with the US government to interfere with Russian elections. 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T09:25+0000
2021-09-14T10:08+0000
venezuela
cuba
evo morales
radio
afghanistan
alexandr lukashenko
domestic politics
radio sputnik
the critical hour
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089046737_0:141:640:501_1920x0_80_0_0_f69955c51eb0ef24638e1a6006083ac2.jpg
FBI Releases 9/11 Documents; Chile's 9/11; US Election Interference in Moscow
Moscow has called out "big tech" corporations for working with the US government to interfere with Russian elections.
Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss 9/11. The FBI has released the first classified documents related to 9/11 in accordance with orders from President Biden. Also, Iran's recent agreement with the IAEA has given some observers hope that further work can be done to convince the US to rejoin the JCPOA nuclear agreement.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Chile's 9/11. Many people in the Global South are remembering their own version of a 9/11 attack. The US fostered a coup and facilitated the murder of the socialist leader of Chile in 1973, resulting in years of brutal torture and disappearance of left-leaning citizens and political leaders.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, joins us to discuss North Korea. North Korea has tested a new long-range cruise missile. Also, investigations into the US drone attack in Kabul that killed 10 innocent civilians is revealing no evidence of explosives or connection to terrorism.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss US election interference in Russia. Russian authorities have called the US ambassador in to discuss the use of US tech corporations to interfere in Russian elections. Also, Russian internet regulators are threatening further action against those big tech companies.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Ukraine and Belarus. Ukrainian President Zelensky has complained about Russian authoritarianism as he arrests his political competition and Russian language news organizations. Also, Belarusian President Lukashenko has refused to negotiate with the West regarding immigration unless they drop all illegal sanctions against his company.Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Progressives are complaining about the Democratic leadership's tax plan, complaining that "billionaires are popping champagne" over the proposed tax changes. Also, HBCUs advocates urge President Biden to fulfill his campaign promises to support the institutions.Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss the Global South. Evo Morales has emerged as a powerful anti-imperialist leader throughout the Latin American and Caribbean political sphere. Morales has been on a tour of nations that are currently besieged by the US empire in recent weeks, having met with the leaders of both Cuba and Venezuela.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Dr. Jack has penned another important article about Afghanistan and points beyond. He argues that "The USA’s 20-year second war in Afghanistan was thus a war of intended permanent occupation of that country as a base for further extension and deepening of US imperial interests throughout Central Asia."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
venezuela
cuba
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089046737_0:81:640:561_1920x0_80_0_0_35bc22a45c42d52d29d4ee10843c2dd8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, cuba, evo morales, radio, afghanistan, alexandr lukashenko, domestic politics, radio sputnik, the critical hour, аудио

FBI Releases 9/11 Documents; Chile's 9/11; US Election Interference in Moscow

09:25 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 14.09.2021)
FBI Releases 9/11 Documents; Chile's 9/11; US Election Interference in Moscow
Subscribe
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
Moscow has called out "big tech" corporations for working with the US government to interfere with Russian elections.
Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss 9/11. The FBI has released the first classified documents related to 9/11 in accordance with orders from President Biden. Also, Iran's recent agreement with the IAEA has given some observers hope that further work can be done to convince the US to rejoin the JCPOA nuclear agreement.
Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Chile's 9/11. Many people in the Global South are remembering their own version of a 9/11 attack. The US fostered a coup and facilitated the murder of the socialist leader of Chile in 1973, resulting in years of brutal torture and disappearance of left-leaning citizens and political leaders.
Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, joins us to discuss North Korea. North Korea has tested a new long-range cruise missile. Also, investigations into the US drone attack in Kabul that killed 10 innocent civilians is revealing no evidence of explosives or connection to terrorism.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss US election interference in Russia. Russian authorities have called the US ambassador in to discuss the use of US tech corporations to interfere in Russian elections. Also, Russian internet regulators are threatening further action against those big tech companies.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Ukraine and Belarus. Ukrainian President Zelensky has complained about Russian authoritarianism as he arrests his political competition and Russian language news organizations. Also, Belarusian President Lukashenko has refused to negotiate with the West regarding immigration unless they drop all illegal sanctions against his company.
Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Progressives are complaining about the Democratic leadership's tax plan, complaining that "billionaires are popping champagne" over the proposed tax changes. Also, HBCUs advocates urge President Biden to fulfill his campaign promises to support the institutions.
Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss the Global South. Evo Morales has emerged as a powerful anti-imperialist leader throughout the Latin American and Caribbean political sphere. Morales has been on a tour of nations that are currently besieged by the US empire in recent weeks, having met with the leaders of both Cuba and Venezuela.
Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Dr. Jack has penned another important article about Afghanistan and points beyond. He argues that "The USA’s 20-year second war in Afghanistan was thus a war of intended permanent occupation of that country as a base for further extension and deepening of US imperial interests throughout Central Asia."
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:41 GMTUS Think Tank Claims Iran Could Have Enough Weapons-grade Uranium for Nuke in a Month
10:32 GMTPLA Warships Reportedly Sail Near Alaska
10:29 GMTRussia's National Clearing Centre's New Model to Provide Early Warning for Asset Volatility Changes
10:29 GMTSee the Irony? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Puts On 'Tax the Rich' Dress to $30K-Per-Ticket Met Gala
10:29 GMTCzech President Zeman Hospitalised
09:25 GMTTaliban Deny War Crime Allegations After Damning Watchdog Report
09:13 GMTDistress in Uttar Pradesh, India After More Children Succumb to Dengue; Death Toll Exceeds 200
09:00 GMTUK Threatens to Ditch Northern Ireland Protocol, Urges EU to Start Negotiations ‘Seriously and Soon’
08:58 GMTPutin Plans To Self-Isolate As Coronavirus Cases Detected Among His Acquaintances, Kremlin Says
07:53 GMTMemories That Didn't Happen? Idaho Company Can’t Corroborate Biden's 'First Job Offer' Claim
07:49 GMT‘We Don’t Need to Hear Lies’: Blinken Excoriated By Lawmakers Over Biden’s Botched Afghan Withdrawal
07:42 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $800 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
07:37 GMTScientists Discover 500-Million-Year-Old 'Worm-Like' Fossil Called Palaeoscolecid in North America
07:24 GMTTokyo Preparing Suga's Visit to US for 24 September Quad Summit, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Says
07:17 GMTMagnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Japanese Coast
07:10 GMTIndia Looks to Get Quad Involved in Afghanistan as US Announces Group's First-Ever Leaders' Summit
06:46 GMTWith Israel & Hamas Locking Horns Again, a Gaza-Based Expert Says Full-Fledged War Still Unlikely
06:45 GMTSpaceX Launches 51 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit
06:38 GMTTraffic Noise Linked to Dementia in Pioneering Study
06:36 GMTBiden's Feed From Idaho Cut Off by White House and We'll Never Know What He Had to Say