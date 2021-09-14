https://sputniknews.com/20210914/fbi-releases-911-documents-chiles-911-us-election-interference-in-moscow-1089046762.html

FBI Releases 9/11 Documents; Chile's 9/11; US Election Interference in Moscow

FBI Releases 9/11 Documents; Chile's 9/11; US Election Interference in Moscow

Moscow has called out "big tech" corporations for working with the US government to interfere with Russian elections.

FBI Releases 9/11 Documents; Chile's 9/11; US Election Interference in Moscow Moscow has called out "big tech" corporations for working with the US government to interfere with Russian elections.

Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss 9/11. The FBI has released the first classified documents related to 9/11 in accordance with orders from President Biden. Also, Iran's recent agreement with the IAEA has given some observers hope that further work can be done to convince the US to rejoin the JCPOA nuclear agreement.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Chile's 9/11. Many people in the Global South are remembering their own version of a 9/11 attack. The US fostered a coup and facilitated the murder of the socialist leader of Chile in 1973, resulting in years of brutal torture and disappearance of left-leaning citizens and political leaders.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, joins us to discuss North Korea. North Korea has tested a new long-range cruise missile. Also, investigations into the US drone attack in Kabul that killed 10 innocent civilians is revealing no evidence of explosives or connection to terrorism.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss US election interference in Russia. Russian authorities have called the US ambassador in to discuss the use of US tech corporations to interfere in Russian elections. Also, Russian internet regulators are threatening further action against those big tech companies.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Ukraine and Belarus. Ukrainian President Zelensky has complained about Russian authoritarianism as he arrests his political competition and Russian language news organizations. Also, Belarusian President Lukashenko has refused to negotiate with the West regarding immigration unless they drop all illegal sanctions against his company.Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Progressives are complaining about the Democratic leadership's tax plan, complaining that "billionaires are popping champagne" over the proposed tax changes. Also, HBCUs advocates urge President Biden to fulfill his campaign promises to support the institutions.Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss the Global South. Evo Morales has emerged as a powerful anti-imperialist leader throughout the Latin American and Caribbean political sphere. Morales has been on a tour of nations that are currently besieged by the US empire in recent weeks, having met with the leaders of both Cuba and Venezuela.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Dr. Jack has penned another important article about Afghanistan and points beyond. He argues that "The USA’s 20-year second war in Afghanistan was thus a war of intended permanent occupation of that country as a base for further extension and deepening of US imperial interests throughout Central Asia."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

