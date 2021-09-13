Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/taliban-to-remove-subjects-contradicting-sharia-law-from-university-curriculum-1089027733.html
Taliban to Remove Subjects Contradicting Sharia Law From University Curriculum
Taliban to Remove Subjects Contradicting Sharia Law From University Curriculum
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban's* Ministry of Higher Education announced that it will remove subjects considered as running counter to the Islam's Sharia law... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T09:44+0000
2021-09-13T09:44+0000
afghanistan
sharia law
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088951334_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_40b9e4b645d77a24b54226d3239811df.jpg
"Each subject that is against Islamic laws will be removed," acting Minister of Higher Education Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani said as quoted by the TOLO news agency on Monday.Furthermore, students of both genders will no longer be allowed to study alongside one another.The ministry also promised to launch a special program which will allow students to study abroad in the future.Last Tuesday, Taliban's leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada said that "in the future, all issues of governance and life in Afghanistan will be governed by the laws of Holy Sharia."Sharia is a religious law forming part of the Islamic tradition. It is derived from the Quran and acts as a code for living that all Muslims should abide to including regular prayers, strict fasting and donating to the poor.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210907/taliban-leader-says-sharia-law-will-be-in-force-in-afghanistan-1088858361.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088951334_279:0:2500:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_0859d84339ff6e5d0925df741f10d2a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, sharia law

Taliban to Remove Subjects Contradicting Sharia Law From University Curriculum

09:44 GMT 13.09.2021
© WANA NEWS AGENCYMembers of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul
Members of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© WANA NEWS AGENCY
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban's* Ministry of Higher Education announced that it will remove subjects considered as running counter to the Islam's Sharia law from the curriculum of Afghanistan's universities.
"Each subject that is against Islamic laws will be removed," acting Minister of Higher Education Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani said as quoted by the TOLO news agency on Monday.
Furthermore, students of both genders will no longer be allowed to study alongside one another.
The ministry also promised to launch a special program which will allow students to study abroad in the future.
An Afghan girl stands among widows clad in burqas during a cash for work project by humanitarian organisation CARE International in Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
Taliban Leader Says Sharia Law Will Be in Force in Afghanistan
7 September, 16:59 GMT
Last Tuesday, Taliban's leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada said that "in the future, all issues of governance and life in Afghanistan will be governed by the laws of Holy Sharia."
Sharia is a religious law forming part of the Islamic tradition. It is derived from the Quran and acts as a code for living that all Muslims should abide to including regular prayers, strict fasting and donating to the poor.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:14 GMTNicaraguan Opposition Activist Severely Injured in Shooting Attack in Costa Rica, Reports Say
10:14 GMTNorth Korea Insists US ‘Be Brought to Justice’ for ‘Atrocities’ in Afghanistan
09:47 GMTLegends Hail Daniil Medvedev as Russian Star Ends Novak Djokovic's Calendar Slam Dream at US Open
09:44 GMTTaliban to Remove Subjects Contradicting Sharia Law From University Curriculum
09:42 GMTSeveral People Feared Trapped Inside Rubble After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi - Video
09:39 GMTGas Prices in Europe Break New Record of Over $730 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
09:33 GMTDjokovic Would Have to Pay Fine for 'Unsportsmanlike' Behaviour During the US Open - Report
09:08 GMTTaliban Rejects Speculations Its Deputy PM Mullah Baradar Died, Releases Video
08:57 GMT'Permanent Sabotage Plan': Venezuelan Cabinet Minister Blames Power Outages on 'Terrorist Attack'
08:44 GMTAppeals Made to Public As Brit Actress Who Starred in 'Doctor Who' Missing in California
08:08 GMTPalestinian Prisoners to Start Hunger Strike, Warn Failure to Meet Demands Will Lead to 'Escalation'
08:06 GMTNHS Rolls Out ‘Game Changer’ Pilot Blood Test For Detecting Over 50 Types of Cancer
08:04 GMTOne Person Killed, 49 Injured in Accident Involving Bus Carrying Tourists in Turkey, Reports Say
07:45 GMTSwedish Opposition Calls for Terror Laws Against Gang Crime After Bloodiest Summer in Modern History
07:37 GMTNo Emmy For the Sussexes: Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah Interview Loses Award to Cooking Show
07:14 GMTFrom Stratospheric Drones to an Underwater Flagship: UK Navy Unveils Futuristic Autonomous Fleet
06:50 GMTTwo Astronauts Return to ISS After 7-Hour Spacewalk, NASA Says
06:47 GMTProtesters Across Brazil Demand Bolsonaro’s Impeachment, Reports Say
06:47 GMTUttar Pradesh State Chief Accused of Saying 'Muslims Ate All Rations Meant for Hindus'
06:43 GMTRed Cross Head Calls for Engaging With Taliban to Avoid Further Degradation in Afghanistan