Situation in Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Leader Says Sharia Law Will Be in Force in Afghanistan
Taliban Leader Says Sharia Law Will Be in Force in Afghanistan
KABUL (Sputnik) - The leader of the Taliban movement Hibatullah Akhundzada, said that Sharia law would be in force in Afghanistan. 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
The Afghan authorities will take serious steps to protect human and minority rights "within the framework of Islam", Akhundzada noted. He also said that the new Afghan authorities would provide opportunities for foreign investment in the country.According to him, the ultimate goal of the new Afghan authorities will be to "put the country on its feet as soon as possible" and rebuild it.Afghanistan undertakes to abide by all international agreements that do not contradict the laws of Islam and national values.Foreign diplomats, embassies, consulates, humanitarian organisations and investors in Afghanistan will not face problems and can safely work in the country, Akhundzada added.
Taliban Leader Says Sharia Law Will Be in Force in Afghanistan

16:59 GMT 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERAn Afghan girl stands among widows clad in burqas during a cash for work project by humanitarian organisation CARE International in Kabul
An Afghan girl stands among widows clad in burqas during a cash for work project by humanitarian organisation CARE International in Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
KABUL (Sputnik) - The leader of the Taliban movement Hibatullah Akhundzada, said that Sharia law would be in force in Afghanistan.

"In the future, all issues of governance and life in Afghanistan will be governed by the laws of Holy Sharia", the statement says.

The Afghan authorities will take serious steps to protect human and minority rights "within the framework of Islam", Akhundzada noted. He also said that the new Afghan authorities would provide opportunities for foreign investment in the country.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [self-designation of the Taliban political system] will use all its resources for economic power, prosperity and development, in addition to strengthening security. It will manage domestic revenues appropriately and transparently, provide special opportunities for international investment and various sectors of trade, will effectively fight unemployment", Akhundzada said in a statement.

According to him, the ultimate goal of the new Afghan authorities will be to "put the country on its feet as soon as possible" and rebuild it.
© AFP 2021 / AREF KARIMISchoolgirls attend class in Herat on August 17, 2021, following the Taliban stunning takeover of the country.
Schoolgirls attend class in Herat on August 17, 2021, following the Taliban stunning takeover of the country. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Schoolgirls attend class in Herat on August 17, 2021, following the Taliban stunning takeover of the country.
© AFP 2021 / AREF KARIMI
Afghanistan undertakes to abide by all international agreements that do not contradict the laws of Islam and national values.

"We want strong and healthy relations with our neighbours and other countries based on respect and interaction. Our relations with these countries will be based on the interests and benefits of Afghanistan. We are committed to all international laws and agreements, resolutions and obligations that do not contradict Islamic law and national values," the statement says.

Foreign diplomats, embassies, consulates, humanitarian organisations and investors in Afghanistan will not face problems and can safely work in the country, Akhundzada added.
