I Just Want a Nap! Kangaroo Struggles to Get Into Hammock
In Australia, playgrounds are obviously not for kids only. The country's iconic animal - the kangaroo - can be easily attracted to facilities used by humans for entertainment and relaxation.
A video was shared on Facebook earlier this month, showing a kangaroo punching a hammock that was hanging in somebody's yard. Just look how persistent this animal is!
Many of the viewers have shared their reactions:
"He thinks it’s comfy pouch that won’t Let him in!" "Awww, poor boy just needs a nap & can't figure out how to get in & lay down." "I think he is frustrated as he may think that this is a large pouch and he can't get in it. I'd take it down before the animal hurts himself."
And what do you think about this scene?