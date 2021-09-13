Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/i-just-want-a-nap-kangaroo-struggles-to-get-into-hammock-1089029772.html
I Just Want a Nap! Kangaroo Struggles to Get Into Hammock
I Just Want a Nap! Kangaroo Struggles to Get Into Hammock
In Australia, playgrounds are obviously not for kids only. The country's iconic animal - the kangaroo - can be easily attracted to facilities used by humans...
A video was shared on Facebook earlier this month, showing a kangaroo punching a hammock that was hanging in somebody's yard. Just look how persistent this animal is!Many of the viewers have shared their reactions:"He thinks it’s comfy pouch that won’t Let him in!""Awww, poor boy just needs a nap &amp; can't figure out how to get in &amp; lay down.""I think he is frustrated as he may think that this is a large pouch and he can't get in it. I'd take it down before the animal hurts himself."And what do you think about this scene?
I Just Want a Nap! Kangaroo Struggles to Get Into Hammock

16:30 GMT 13.09.2021
In Australia, playgrounds are obviously not for kids only. The country's iconic animal - the kangaroo - can be easily attracted to facilities used by humans for entertainment and relaxation.
A video was shared on Facebook earlier this month, showing a kangaroo punching a hammock that was hanging in somebody's yard. Just look how persistent this animal is!
Many of the viewers have shared their reactions:
"He thinks it’s comfy pouch that won’t Let him in!"
"Awww, poor boy just needs a nap & can't figure out how to get in & lay down."
"I think he is frustrated as he may think that this is a large pouch and he can't get in it. I'd take it down before the animal hurts himself."
And what do you think about this scene?
