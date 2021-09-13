Registration was successful!
Gas Prices in Europe Break New Record of Over $730 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas prices on the European market have set a new record, topping $730 per 1,000 cubic meters (35,314 cubic feet), trading data showed on Monday.
October gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, were trading at $713.1 per 1,000 cubic meters at the beginning of Monday's session and then surged to $730.1 per 1,000 cubic meters.
The previous record high was registered on 10 September when gas futures broke through $700 per 1,000 cubic meters.