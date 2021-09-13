Djokovic Would Have to Pay Fine for 'Unsportsmanlike' Behaviour During the US Open - Report
The Serbian tennis player wasn't able to score the 21st major title of his career on Sunday, when Daniil Medvedev from Russia won the 2021 US Open men's championship 3 to 0.
The world’s best tennis player Novak Djokovic was reportedly fined $5,000 for “unsportsmanlike conduct” during the US Open, which he lost to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.
According to Republika, the tennis player would pay a fine for letting his steam off too visibly during the game, especially during the second set when he cursed and broke his racket on the field.
Clips of the moment, which occurred after Djokovic made an unforced error, have been making the rounds on social media since the match. But the player’s hurt feelings are understandable – after all, he was on the path to get the US grand slam before the loss.
The Serbian player didn’t confirm whether he was indeed punished for his frustration. Following the match he hugged his opponent, who called Djokovic “the greatest player in tennis history”.