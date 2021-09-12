Videos: Israeli Forces Unleash Retaliatory Airstrikes in Gaza Strip
22:52 GMT 12.09.2021 (Updated: 23:40 GMT 12.09.2021)
Screenshot from a video allegedly showing the moment of the "Israeli" airstrike on the Beit Lahiya site in the Gaza strip.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that a rocket had been launched into the Israeli territory from Gaza on Sunday, noting that it was intercepted mid-air by the Iron Dome defense system.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that red alert sirens were launched in the area of the Gaza Strip on early Monday.
The announcement came shortly after multiple reports said that Israel conducted airstrikes in northern and southern parts of the Gaza strip, purportedly in retaliation for rocket fire earlier in the day, according to media reports. According to Shehab news agency, after the "Israeli airstrikes" gunboats opened fire towards the city of Ashkelon, north of Beit Lahia site.
The airstrikes reportedly targeted the 'Hamas' Beit Lahia site, located in the northern part of the Gaza strip, earlier. Besides, two missiles were said to have been launched on the Al Thakanah site, east of Rafah, in southern Gaza.
The Al Thakanah has also reportedly caught fire after the airstrikes.
Shehab news agency also reported that "Israeli warplanes" had targeted the Yarmouk site, east of Khan Yunis, a city in southern Gaza. Later, the report said that the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip has also been targeted.
A video allegedly showing the airstrike targeting the Al Thakanah site emerged online.
Video /— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) September 12, 2021
Airstrike on #Hamas' Al Thakanah site, west of Rafah, southern #Gaza pic.twitter.com/XJoo5Ivzlw
Another video was shared in social media, allegedly showing the moment of the airstrike on the Beit Lahia site.
Moment when occupation warplanes bombard the Beit Lahia site in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/h9Ry61W1Yv— AryJaey 🇮🇷🏴 (@AryJaey) September 12, 2021
The video allegedly showing the attack on the Yarmouk site was also shared in social media.
Video / #IAF 🇮🇱 airstrike on #Hamas' Yarmouk site, Khan Younis, southern #Gaza pic.twitter.com/vcnnf751jg— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) September 12, 2021