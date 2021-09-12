Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Israeli Forces Unleash Retaliatory Airstrikes in Gaza Strip

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/israeli-forces-unleashing-retaliatory-strikes-in-gaza---reports-1089017605.html
Videos: Israeli Forces Unleash Retaliatory Airstrikes in Gaza Strip
Videos: Israeli Forces Unleash Retaliatory Airstrikes in Gaza Strip
Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that a rocket had been launched into the Israeli territory from Gaza on Sunday, noting that it... 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-12T22:52+0000
2021-09-12T23:40+0000
middle east
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089017803_0:0:1724:969_1920x0_80_0_0_9b6f9e1691e55d8a703bc0d34ab00d5e.png
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that red alert sirens were launched in the area of the Gaza Strip on early Monday.The announcement came shortly after multiple reports said that Israel conducted airstrikes in northern and southern parts of the Gaza strip, purportedly in retaliation for rocket fire earlier in the day, according to media reports. According to Shehab news agency, after the "Israeli airstrikes" gunboats opened fire towards the city of Ashkelon, north of Beit Lahia site.The airstrikes reportedly targeted the 'Hamas' Beit Lahia site, located in the northern part of the Gaza strip, earlier. Besides, two missiles were said to have been launched on the Al Thakanah site, east of Rafah, in southern Gaza.The Al Thakanah has also reportedly caught fire after the airstrikes. Shehab news agency also reported that "Israeli warplanes" had targeted the Yarmouk site, east of Khan Yunis, a city in southern Gaza. Later, the report said that the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip has also been targeted.A video allegedly showing the airstrike targeting the Al Thakanah site emerged online.Another video was shared in social media, allegedly showing the moment of the airstrike on the Beit Lahia site.The video allegedly showing the attack on the Yarmouk site was also shared in social media.
Is it "retaliatory strikes" or broad daylight terrorism against captive and defenceless population? Sputnik is acting as an Israeli propaganda organ.
0
1
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089017803_19:0:1311:969_1920x0_80_0_0_5a6e24baa95472ad8ea9a96874f9689b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel

Videos: Israeli Forces Unleash Retaliatory Airstrikes in Gaza Strip

22:52 GMT 12.09.2021 (Updated: 23:40 GMT 12.09.2021)
© Photo : Twitter / @no_itsmyturnScreenshot from a video allegedly showing the moment of the "Israeli" airstrike on the Beit Lahiya site in the Gaza strip.
Screenshot from a video allegedly showing the moment of the Israeli airstrike on the Beit Lahiya site in the Gaza strip. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @no_itsmyturn
Subscribe
Being updated
Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that a rocket had been launched into the Israeli territory from Gaza on Sunday, noting that it was intercepted mid-air by the Iron Dome defense system.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that red alert sirens were launched in the area of the Gaza Strip on early Monday.
The announcement came shortly after multiple reports said that Israel conducted airstrikes in northern and southern parts of the Gaza strip, purportedly in retaliation for rocket fire earlier in the day, according to media reports. According to Shehab news agency, after the "Israeli airstrikes" gunboats opened fire towards the city of Ashkelon, north of Beit Lahia site.
The airstrikes reportedly targeted the 'Hamas' Beit Lahia site, located in the northern part of the Gaza strip, earlier. Besides, two missiles were said to have been launched on the Al Thakanah site, east of Rafah, in southern Gaza.
The Al Thakanah has also reportedly caught fire after the airstrikes.
Shehab news agency also reported that "Israeli warplanes" had targeted the Yarmouk site, east of Khan Yunis, a city in southern Gaza. Later, the report said that the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip has also been targeted.
A video allegedly showing the airstrike targeting the Al Thakanah site emerged online.
Another video was shared in social media, allegedly showing the moment of the airstrike on the Beit Lahia site.
The video allegedly showing the attack on the Yarmouk site was also shared in social media.
040004
Discuss
Popular comments
Is it "retaliatory strikes" or broad daylight terrorism against captive and defenceless population? Sputnik is acting as an Israeli propaganda organ.
HHess
13 September, 02:17 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:52 GMTVideos: Israeli Forces Unleash Retaliatory Airstrikes in Gaza Strip
22:39 GMTRussia's Daniil Medvedev Wins US Open in Defeat Over Top-Seeded Novak Djokovic
21:27 GMTLiverpool Manager Klopp Says He Was 'Surprised' Ronaldo Was Allowed to Leave Juventus
21:10 GMTNorth Korea 'Successfully' Tests New Long-Range Cruise Missile, State Media Reveals
21:09 GMTCzech Republic Refuses to Recognize Taliban - Foreign Minister
19:13 GMTMan Who Reportedly Threatened to 'Put a Bullet' in Pelosi's Head Claims It Was 'Political Hyperbole'
19:13 GMT'Very Active Scene': Emergency Crews Deployed in Georgia After 'Explosion' Rocks Apartment
19:02 GMTClinton-Appointed Supreme Court Justice Dismisses Democrats’ Proposal to Expand SCOTUS
19:01 GMTVideo: Rudy Giuliani Rips On Gen. Milley, Mocks Queen Elizabeth & Prince Andrew at 9/11 Dinner
18:38 GMTRepublicans Rebuke California's Embattled Governor as He Urges State Not to Become a 'Second Texas'
18:30 GMTCleaner & Union Rep Involved in Protests at Facebook London's Offices May Face Dismissal, Media Says
16:56 GMTTrump's 2024 Return Favoured by Slim Majority of Republicans, Poll Finds
16:20 GMTFour Dead After Passenger Plane With 16 People Aboard Crash-Lands in Eastern Siberia
16:02 GMTFrench Civil Defence Chopper With Five People Aboard Crashes in Southeast of the Country - Video
15:53 GMTStrange Shape in Delaware Skies Proves that 'UFOs Make Clouds', Blogger Claims
15:44 GMTCalifornia Lawmakers Advance Prostitution Bill That Would Stop Punishing People for Loitering
15:36 GMT'Unacceptable': Moscow Slams Detention of Russian Citizen in Prague as Politically Motivated
15:24 GMTTaliban Initially Offered Help Investigating 9/11 Attacks, Spokesman Says
15:19 GMTJapanese Defence Ministry Claims Russian Plane Violated Country's Airspace
15:07 GMTMoscow Calls for Timely Resumption of Vienna Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal