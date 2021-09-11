https://sputniknews.com/20210911/twenty-years-after-911-the-people-of-the-united-states-must-stand-against-imperialist-war-1088963493.html

Twenty Years After 9/11, The People of The United States Must Stand Against Imperialist War

Twenty Years After 9/11, The People of The United States Must Stand Against Imperialist War

Government Refuses to Provide Relief for Hurricane Victims, Remain in Mexico Policy Upheld, NFL Whitewashes Its Exploitation of Black Players 11.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-11T08:43+0000

2021-09-11T08:43+0000

2021-09-11T08:43+0000

radio

nfl

immigration

ncaa

9/11

radio sputnik

attica prison uprising

hurricane ida

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088963090_0:141:640:501_1920x0_80_0_0_f0476b39d7e9763deaad3eeb95c618f2.jpg

Twenty Years After 9/11, The People of The United States Must Stand Against Imperialist War Government Refuses to Provide Relief for Hurricane Victims, Remain in Mexico Policy Upheld, NFL Whitewashes Its Exploitation of Black Players

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sarah Brummet, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in the Central Gulf Coast to discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and the slow response of NGOs and the government to provide relief, the prioritization of policing over the needs of people affected by the storm, how working and poor people facing the brunt of the effects climate change is by design, and the blocking of the Florida “anti-riot” law.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kenia Alcocer, community organizer with Union Vencidos to discuss the reinstatement of the Remain in Mexico policy for non-Mexican asylum seekers, the safety concerns and living conditions of people who are impacted by this policy, and the US culpability in creating the migration crisis and its responsibility to address the problems it has created.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss Clinton Portis’ guilty plea for healthcare fraud and the broader context of race norming and the exploitative culture in the NFL, the NFL’s whitewashing of its record on race as it pays lip service to racial justice, and the economic exploitation of Black athletes in the NCAA despite recent changes.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Becker, host of the Socialist Program to discuss the twentieth anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States and its exploitation to fuel the continuation of the imperialist war drive, the horror imposed on the people of Afghanistan over twenty years of war, the use of working and poor people as cannon fodder in imperialist war, and the legacy of the Attica prison uprising in the continued era of mass incarceration.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

radio, nfl, immigration, ncaa, 9/11, radio sputnik, attica prison uprising, hurricane ida, аудио