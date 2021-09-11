Registration was successful!
Video: Multiple Rockets Reportedly Target Erbil International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan

Several drones targeting the Erbil International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan were reportedly shot down on Saturday night, according to social media posts.At least five missiles were reportedly launched. There have been no reports of damage or casualties.Footage allegedly showing the moment air defenses repel the reported attack has been shared online.The Erbil governor reportedly stated that the attack had been repulsed, and security forces are now assessing its impact.While no confirmation has come from Iraqi officials or the US mission, such attacks are a regular occurrence at the Erbil airport, where American troops are stationed. In July, explosive-laden drones struck in the vicinity of Erbil, but no casualties or injuries were inflicted by the attack.In late June, following a spike in the attacks targeting US personnel and facilities in Iraq, the Pentagon conducted what it called "defensive precision airstrikes" against facilities it believes were used by Iranian-backed militants at the Iraq-Syrian border. The airstrikes came at a direct order by the US president.
Video: Multiple Rockets Reportedly Target Erbil International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan

21:18 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 21:39 GMT 11.09.2021)
Asya Geydarova
Editor
Being updated
