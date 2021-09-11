Registration was successful!
NY State Rep. Ron Kim Suggests Gov. Hochul Trying to 'Bury' Cuomo's Nursing Home Death Scandal
NY State Rep. Ron Kim Suggests Gov. Hochul Trying to 'Bury' Cuomo's Nursing Home Death Scandal

00:33 GMT 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGARNew York Governor Kathy Hochul along with former New York City Mayor and Chairman of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Michael Bloomberg, speak to the press after visiting the Memorial ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in lower Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., September 8, 2021.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul along with former New York City Mayor and Chairman of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Michael Bloomberg, speak to the press after visiting the Memorial ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in lower Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., September 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
Nevin Brown
All materials
Representative Ron Kim of the New York State Assembly has been battling for accountability over the cover-up of 9,000 reported nursing home deaths from the Cuomo administration. Now, he believes Cuomo’s successor is trying to do the same.
It appears New York’s first female governor Kathy Hochul inherited more than just a sexual harassment scandal from her predecessor.
According to New York State Rep. Ron Kim believes, Hochul is attempting to bury former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home death scandal.
In March, a New York Times report revealed that Cuomo and his administration had allegedly covered up nursing home deaths data from the pandemic. At the height of the pandemic, Cuomo enacted a controversial measure that forced nursing homes to take on Covid positive patients, if they could care for them, to free up space in hospitals.
The move was incredibly controversial and deadly. To protect his image, Cuomo reportedly had his senior aides rewrite a report from state health officials and remove references to 9,000 nursing home deaths.
Rep. Kim has been fighting for accountability ever since. With the inauguration of a new governor, it looked like those that had seen loved ones die would finally have a chance at accountability.
In Kim’s eyes, that hasn’t happened yet. He claims that Governor Hochul is too busy power-broking in New York and is looking to “bury” the cover-up.
Hochul became New York’s first female governor following Cuomo’s resignation in the wake of a sexual harassment investigation. The probe was brought on by accusations from 11 women who claimed the then-governor made inappropriate sexual advances.
She had been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor since 2015. With the New York gubernatorial election in 2022, it appears that she is considering her political future carefully. Holding the bad actors of Cuomo’s administration accountable would bring untold scrutiny on herself.
