https://sputniknews.com/20210907/president-of-human-rights-campaign-fired-after-being-named-in-cuomo-sexual-harassment-probe-1083812027.html

President of Human Rights Campaign Fired After Being Named in Cuomo Sexual Harassment Probe

President of Human Rights Campaign Fired After Being Named in Cuomo Sexual Harassment Probe

The president of the Human Rights Campaign had earlier revealed that the organisation wanted him out in order to redirect attention away from the official's... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-07T02:52+0000

2021-09-07T02:52+0000

2021-09-07T09:36+0000

us

world

news

us

cuomo

andrew cuomo

governor andrew cuomo

sexual abuse

sexual scandal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1083812073_0:0:2004:1128_1920x0_80_0_0_d531a152d352ca94c7f632d5bd127b42.jpg

Alphonso David, the president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), was dismissed by the group's board on Monday night, after a story disclosing that he guided former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on how to handle the sex harassment charges that surfaced, The New York Times has reported.The outlet quoted a statement by the board's co-chairs, Jodie Patterson and Morgan Cox, in which they reportedly said that David's termination was "effective immediately, for violations of his contract with the Human Rights Campaign".On Sunday, David made a statement, signalling that he would not retire from his position, even though the organisation's authorities wanted him to step down due to his involvement in the Cuomo controversy.He claimed that it was "two funders and a small handful of employees" who expressed concern in emails, prompting a drive for him to be ousted. Officials preferred that the HRC president submit his resignation over Labor Day weekend in hopes of garnering "less media interest", according to David.After David was mentioned in the Cuomo inquiry as having counselled the former governor about an unpublished letter produced by Cuomo officials, the organisation started an internal investigation. The letter questioned the authenticity of Lindsey Boylan, a former aide who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment in late 2020.Cuomo resigned in August after the report detailed 11 charges, a poisonous workplace, and his aides' attempts to defame one of the victims. The former governor denied all the allegations made against him, and in his last address described the aforementioned report as "designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic", adding that there was "a political and media stampede", in an apparent reference to the massive campaign urging him to resign.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/head-of-human-rights-campaign-refuses-to-resign-says-org-wants-him-out-over-cuomo-ties-1083803425.html

feketehollo dismissal for cause is a serious claim that if unproven, makes the employer liable for huge payoffs in the case of VP-s. And a political claim can hardly be proved in court. I hope that the guy gets to successfully sue his insane bosses. 0

itchyvet Human rights ????? What human rights ?? L.O.L. 0

5

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, world, news, us, cuomo, andrew cuomo, governor andrew cuomo, sexual abuse, sexual scandal, sexual assault, harassment, sexual harassment, alphonso davies, the human rights campaign