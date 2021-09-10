Registration was successful!
South Carolina Governor Vows to Fight Biden's Compulsory Vaccinations Order to 'Gates of Hell'
South Carolina Governor Vows to Fight Biden's Compulsory Vaccinations Order to 'Gates of Hell'
The indignation of Republicans follows Biden's Thursday announcement of a wide mandate requiring all companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
Republican Governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster promised to oppose US President Joe Biden's mandate of enforced vaccinations for all businesses involving more than 100 employees to "the gates of hell," while his fellow governors are preparing to sue the Biden administration over this "unconstitutional" requirement.In a subsequent post, the governor assured citizens and his followers that he would fight for the freedom and livelihood of every resident of the state "to the gates of hell."McMaster's words were echoed by the governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, who assured her subscribers that she would not give up the freedoms of her fellow citizens, telling Biden that she will see him "in court."Arizona Governor Doug Ducey did not shy away from controversy, saying that the Biden administration's decision is "exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona." Ducey also claimed that such a decision "will never stand up in court" and slammed the administration's "dictatorial approach" in a follow-up tweet.A slew of Republican governors has also spoken out against Biden's mandate on their social media, including the governors of Mississippi, Alaska, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and others.Florida Governor Ron Desantis, a longtime opponent of the Biden administration's response to the pandemic, criticized the mandate at a press conference in his home state, saying that the Biden administration was "acting outside the bounds of the Constitution" with the directive.In Thursday's address, Biden specifically mentioned DeSantis and Abbott's coronavirus responses, stating he would use his "power as president to get them out of the way."During a visit to a school in Washington, DC on Friday, the president addressed the governors' plans to fight the order, saying he was "disappointed" by the state leaders.Around 17 million healthcare employees who receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will be obliged to be vaccinated as well, according to reports.And in Thursday's speech, Biden emphasized that although the federal government has been "patient," its patience was "wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," referring to those who chose not to be vaccinated.
The US is endanger of some civil war breaking out. Biden is helping to quicken things. The virus Covid-19 may take down the US.
south dakota
south carolina
joe biden, south dakota, us, constitution, vaccination, south carolina, vaccinations, donald trump jr, us constitution, anti-vaccination, covid-19, life under covid-19 quarantine, biden administration, delta variant of covid-19

South Carolina Governor Vows to Fight Biden's Compulsory Vaccinations Order to 'Gates of Hell'

21:03 GMT 10.09.2021 (Updated: 21:10 GMT 10.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / SEAN RAYFORDSouth Carolina Governor Henry McMaster speaks to a crowd during an election night party for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on November 3, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster speaks to a crowd during an election night party for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on November 3, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SEAN RAYFORD
Kirill Kurevlev
Writer
The indignation of Republicans follows Biden's Thursday announcement of a wide mandate requiring all companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated or test for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. Around 80 million Americans are said to be affected by the order.
Republican Governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster promised to oppose US President Joe Biden's mandate of enforced vaccinations for all businesses involving more than 100 employees to "the gates of hell," while his fellow governors are preparing to sue the Biden administration over this "unconstitutional" requirement.
"The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats," McMaster wrote on Twitter. "They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad."
In a subsequent post, the governor assured citizens and his followers that he would fight for the freedom and livelihood of every resident of the state "to the gates of hell."
McMaster's words were echoed by the governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, who assured her subscribers that she would not give up the freedoms of her fellow citizens, telling Biden that she will see him "in court."

"Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses. I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda," Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted. "Texas is already working to halt this power grab."

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey did not shy away from controversy, saying that the Biden administration's decision is "exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona." Ducey also claimed that such a decision "will never stand up in court" and slammed the administration's "dictatorial approach" in a follow-up tweet.
A slew of Republican governors has also spoken out against Biden's mandate on their social media, including the governors of Mississippi, Alaska, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and others.
Florida Governor Ron Desantis, a longtime opponent of the Biden administration's response to the pandemic, criticized the mandate at a press conference in his home state, saying that the Biden administration was "acting outside the bounds of the Constitution" with the directive.
"This order would result, potentially, in millions of Americans losing their jobs," DeSantis said. "I think we should be protecting people's jobs, not trying to kick people out of work right now."
In Thursday's address, Biden specifically mentioned DeSantis and Abbott's coronavirus responses, stating he would use his "power as president to get them out of the way."
During a visit to a school in Washington, DC on Friday, the president addressed the governors' plans to fight the order, saying he was "disappointed" by the state leaders.

"I am so disappointed. Particularly, some Republican governors have been so cavalier, with the health of these kids, so cavalier with the health of our communities. This isn’t a game."

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - Sputnik International
Joe Biden
US President
Around 17 million healthcare employees who receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will be obliged to be vaccinated as well, according to reports.
And in Thursday's speech, Biden emphasized that although the federal government has been "patient," its patience was "wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," referring to those who chose not to be vaccinated.
210000
The US is endanger of some civil war breaking out. Biden is helping to quicken things. The virus Covid-19 may take down the US.
FeEisi
11 September, 00:16 GMT
000000
