South Carolina Governor Vows to Fight Biden's Compulsory Vaccinations Order to 'Gates of Hell'

The indignation of Republicans follows Biden's Thursday announcement of a wide mandate requiring all companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-10T21:03+0000

Republican Governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster promised to oppose US President Joe Biden's mandate of enforced vaccinations for all businesses involving more than 100 employees to "the gates of hell," while his fellow governors are preparing to sue the Biden administration over this "unconstitutional" requirement.In a subsequent post, the governor assured citizens and his followers that he would fight for the freedom and livelihood of every resident of the state "to the gates of hell."McMaster's words were echoed by the governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, who assured her subscribers that she would not give up the freedoms of her fellow citizens, telling Biden that she will see him "in court."Arizona Governor Doug Ducey did not shy away from controversy, saying that the Biden administration's decision is "exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona." Ducey also claimed that such a decision "will never stand up in court" and slammed the administration's "dictatorial approach" in a follow-up tweet.A slew of Republican governors has also spoken out against Biden's mandate on their social media, including the governors of Mississippi, Alaska, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and others.Florida Governor Ron Desantis, a longtime opponent of the Biden administration's response to the pandemic, criticized the mandate at a press conference in his home state, saying that the Biden administration was "acting outside the bounds of the Constitution" with the directive.In Thursday's address, Biden specifically mentioned DeSantis and Abbott's coronavirus responses, stating he would use his "power as president to get them out of the way."During a visit to a school in Washington, DC on Friday, the president addressed the governors' plans to fight the order, saying he was "disappointed" by the state leaders.Around 17 million healthcare employees who receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will be obliged to be vaccinated as well, according to reports.And in Thursday's speech, Biden emphasized that although the federal government has been "patient," its patience was "wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," referring to those who chose not to be vaccinated.

FeEisi The US is endanger of some civil war breaking out. Biden is helping to quicken things. The virus Covid-19 may take down the US. 0

