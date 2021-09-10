https://sputniknews.com/20210910/russian-belarus-zapad-drills-begin-friday-as-nato-watches-closely-1088940067.html

Russian-Belarus Zapad Drills Begin Friday as NATO Watches Closely

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The large-scale Russia-Belarus Zapad-2021 drills, which will involve about 200,000 personnel, over 80 aircraft and up to 760 pieces of...

The drills will be held on nine training grounds in Russia and five in Belarus, and last until 16 September under the leadership of the chiefs of the general staff of the Armed Forces of both countries. Apart from Russian and Belarusian soldiers, the event will be attended by troops from Armenia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the exercise will involve an extensive use of military aviation.The minister added that all aviation personnel should be fully prepared."Airfields, helicopter pads and aviation equipment that will be used in the drills must be fully in line with the safety requirements," Shoigu emphasized.NATO KEEPING AN EYEAs in previous years, NATO, which also stages drills near Russian borders, is closely monitoring the military exercises. Earlier in September, the alliance called on Russia and Belarus to act "in a predictable" way in view of the approaching drills and lamented that it "has not been invited to send observers" to the drills.Lungescu also said that NATO "remains vigilant, while keeping a balanced and measured posture"."We keep channels of communication open with Russia, in line with our dual track approach – combining defense and deterrence with dialogue. We will also remain in contact with Minsk as needed," Lungescu added.NEIGHBORS ON ALERTThe Russia-Belarus drills are drawing the attention of NATO allies in the Baltic and Eastern Europe especially. In particular, Ukrainian Head of the Security Service, Ivan Bakanov, called them the main threat to Ukrainian security.In August, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics expressed fear that the Zapad-2021 drills may be among the events that could result in untoward incidents between NATO and Russia.Earlier in September, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, Martin Herem, and Polish Chief of the General Staff, Rajmund Andrzejczak, discussed regional security in Tallinn, as well as monitoring of the upcoming Russian-Belorussian Zapad-2021 drills.Meanwhile, Polish President Andrzej Duda recently signed a decree on introducing a state of emergency in parts of the country. The decree was occasioned not only by the influx of migrants on the border with Belarus, but also by the upcoming Russian-Belarusian drills.

