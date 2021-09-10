Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/russian-belarus-zapad-drills-begin-friday-as-nato-watches-closely-1088940067.html
Russian-Belarus Zapad Drills Begin Friday as NATO Watches Closely
Russian-Belarus Zapad Drills Begin Friday as NATO Watches Closely
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The large-scale Russia-Belarus Zapad-2021 drills, which will involve about 200,000 personnel, over 80 aircraft and up to 760 pieces of... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T06:06+0000
2021-09-10T06:06+0000
belarus
news
world
russia
military drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105750/71/1057507174_0:163:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_a89f549cf0ac50739d44a69336d1f6a4.jpg
The drills will be held on nine training grounds in Russia and five in Belarus, and last until 16 September under the leadership of the chiefs of the general staff of the Armed Forces of both countries. Apart from Russian and Belarusian soldiers, the event will be attended by troops from Armenia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the exercise will involve an extensive use of military aviation.The minister added that all aviation personnel should be fully prepared."Airfields, helicopter pads and aviation equipment that will be used in the drills must be fully in line with the safety requirements," Shoigu emphasized.NATO KEEPING AN EYEAs in previous years, NATO, which also stages drills near Russian borders, is closely monitoring the military exercises. Earlier in September, the alliance called on Russia and Belarus to act "in a predictable" way in view of the approaching drills and lamented that it "has not been invited to send observers" to the drills.Lungescu also said that NATO "remains vigilant, while keeping a balanced and measured posture"."We keep channels of communication open with Russia, in line with our dual track approach – combining defense and deterrence with dialogue. We will also remain in contact with Minsk as needed," Lungescu added.NEIGHBORS ON ALERTThe Russia-Belarus drills are drawing the attention of NATO allies in the Baltic and Eastern Europe especially. In particular, Ukrainian Head of the Security Service, Ivan Bakanov, called them the main threat to Ukrainian security.In August, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics expressed fear that the Zapad-2021 drills may be among the events that could result in untoward incidents between NATO and Russia.Earlier in September, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, Martin Herem, and Polish Chief of the General Staff, Rajmund Andrzejczak, discussed regional security in Tallinn, as well as monitoring of the upcoming Russian-Belorussian Zapad-2021 drills.Meanwhile, Polish President Andrzej Duda recently signed a decree on introducing a state of emergency in parts of the country. The decree was occasioned not only by the influx of migrants on the border with Belarus, but also by the upcoming Russian-Belarusian drills.
https://sputniknews.com/20210903/russias-defense-cooperation-agency-chief-sees-no-obstacles-to-supplying-s-400-to-belarus-1083785695.html
belarus
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105750/71/1057507174_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6deed95e9f8dc78e4b6383747672c4dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, news, world, russia, military drills

Russian-Belarus Zapad Drills Begin Friday as NATO Watches Closely

06:06 GMT 10.09.2021
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the photo bankZapad-2017 Russian-Belarusian exercises in Belarus
Zapad-2017 Russian-Belarusian exercises in Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The large-scale Russia-Belarus Zapad-2021 drills, which will involve about 200,000 personnel, over 80 aircraft and up to 760 pieces of military equipment, are starting on 10 September, with NATO and neighboring nations observing closely from the sidelines.
The drills will be held on nine training grounds in Russia and five in Belarus, and last until 16 September under the leadership of the chiefs of the general staff of the Armed Forces of both countries. Apart from Russian and Belarusian soldiers, the event will be attended by troops from Armenia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
S-400 air defece systems - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2021
Russia's Defense Cooperation Agency Chief Sees No Obstacles to Supplying S-400 to Belarus
3 September, 06:40 GMT
According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the exercise will involve an extensive use of military aviation.
"In the course of the special exercises ... and the joint Russian-Belarusian strategic drills Zapad-2021, the extensive use of aviation is planned, a difficult air situation will be created," Shoigu said earlier in summer.
The minister added that all aviation personnel should be fully prepared.
"Airfields, helicopter pads and aviation equipment that will be used in the drills must be fully in line with the safety requirements," Shoigu emphasized.

NATO KEEPING AN EYE

As in previous years, NATO, which also stages drills near Russian borders, is closely monitoring the military exercises. Earlier in September, the alliance called on Russia and Belarus to act "in a predictable" way in view of the approaching drills and lamented that it "has not been invited to send observers" to the drills.
"This is especially important when there is increased military activity along our borders, to reduce risks and avoid any accidents or incidents," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu told Sputnik.
Lungescu also said that NATO "remains vigilant, while keeping a balanced and measured posture".
"We keep channels of communication open with Russia, in line with our dual track approach – combining defense and deterrence with dialogue. We will also remain in contact with Minsk as needed," Lungescu added.

NEIGHBORS ON ALERT

The Russia-Belarus drills are drawing the attention of NATO allies in the Baltic and Eastern Europe especially. In particular, Ukrainian Head of the Security Service, Ivan Bakanov, called them the main threat to Ukrainian security.
In August, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics expressed fear that the Zapad-2021 drills may be among the events that could result in untoward incidents between NATO and Russia.
"You have a border crisis, you have a major military exercise going on at the borders of NATO countries, you also have increased presence on our side, the Lithuanian side, Estonian side, Polish side of border guards, and military formations. Of course, this is increasing the possibility of incidents," Rinkevics explained.
Earlier in September, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, Martin Herem, and Polish Chief of the General Staff, Rajmund Andrzejczak, discussed regional security in Tallinn, as well as monitoring of the upcoming Russian-Belorussian Zapad-2021 drills.
Meanwhile, Polish President Andrzej Duda recently signed a decree on introducing a state of emergency in parts of the country. The decree was occasioned not only by the influx of migrants on the border with Belarus, but also by the upcoming Russian-Belarusian drills.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:07 GMTNord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Fully Completed
06:59 GMTTwitter Celebrates as Lionel Messi Breaks Brazil Legend Pele's South American Goal Scoring Record
06:36 GMTLive Updates: New Afghan Government May Include Non-Taliban Members, Spokesman Says
06:36 GMT'Cristiano is in the House': Ronaldo Set for His Second Stint at Man Utd
06:22 GMTUS Oil Activities in Syria Frozen After Biden Administration Failed to Renew Waiver, SDC Says
06:15 GMT9/11 Terror Attacks United People Regardless of Religious Affiliation, New York Priest Says
06:06 GMTRussian-Belarus Zapad Drills Begin Friday as NATO Watches Closely
05:57 GMTRussian Military Base in Tajikistan to Receive 30 Modern Tanks by Year-End
05:21 GMTPsaki Says Fauci's Job Safe Despite Claims He Lied to Congress About Coronavirus Research in Wuhan
05:15 GMTSwedish Gender Divide in Voting Habits Wider Than Ever Before
04:43 GMTLive Updates: India's COVID-19 Caseload Jumps to 33.17Mln, Death Toll Stands at 442,009
04:11 GMTBiden's Vaccination Plan Doesn't Include Thousands of Illegal Immigrants at Southern Border - Report
04:05 GMTWhite House More Concerned About Lack of Women in Afghan Cabinet Than Terrorists, Tom Cotton Says
03:21 GMTNetizens Worry About Genesis' Phil Collins' Health as He 'Can Barely Hold a Stick'
02:22 GMTWright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio on Lockdown After Active Shooter Reported
02:00 GMTGoogle Practices 'Antiracism Training,' Promoting CRT to Employees - Report
01:59 GMTUS Congressman Says Amazon & Facebook Profit From Antivaccine Misinformation
00:57 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Wanted Manchester City Over Manchester United Reunion - Report
00:47 GMTUS Should Warn Kurds Before Pulling Out of Syria, SDC Representative Says
00:41 GMTMorocco's Ruling Islamist Party Leadership Resigns After Losing Parliamentary Elections to Liberals