Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Fully Completed
Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Fully Completed
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and five European partners, aims to carry Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic... 10.09.2021
The construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has come to an end, Russian giant Gazprom said on Friday."At a morning operational meeting […], Chairman of the Management Board Alexey Miller said that this morning at 8.45 Moscow time [05:45 GMT] the construction of the Nord Storm 2 gas pipeline has been fully completed," Gazprom said in its Telegram channel.The statement comes after Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the pipeline, said that the last pipe of the second string of Nord Stream 2 was welded on Monday."On 6 September 2021, specialists on the laybarge Fortuna welded the last pipe of the two strings of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline," the operator company said in a statement, adding that the goal is to put the "pipeline into operation before the end of this year."
More good news for Amurikstan. lol
Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Fully Completed

07:07 GMT 10.09.2021 (Updated: 07:23 GMT 10.09.2021)
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a joint venture between Russia’s Gazprom and five European partners, aims to carry Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea.
The construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has come to an end, Russian giant Gazprom said on Friday.
"At a morning operational meeting […], Chairman of the Management Board Alexey Miller said that this morning at 8.45 Moscow time [05:45 GMT] the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been fully completed," Gazprom said in its Telegram channel.
The statement comes after Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the pipeline, said that the last pipe of the second string of Nord Stream 2 was welded on Monday.
“On 6 September 2021, specialists on the laybarge Fortuna welded the last pipe of the two strings of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline,” the operator company said in a statement, adding that the goal is to put the “pipeline into operation before the end of this year.”
More good news for Amurikstan. lol
wwtfud
10 September, 10:08 GMT
