Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Fully Completed

The construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has come to an end, Russian giant Gazprom said on Friday."At a morning operational meeting […], Chairman of the Management Board Alexey Miller said that this morning at 8.45 Moscow time [05:45 GMT] the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been fully completed," Gazprom said in its Telegram channel.The statement comes after Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the pipeline, said that the last pipe of the second string of Nord Stream 2 was welded on Monday.“On 6 September 2021, specialists on the laybarge Fortuna welded the last pipe of the two strings of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline,” the operator company said in a statement, adding that the goal is to put the “pipeline into operation before the end of this year.”
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a joint venture between Russia’s Gazprom and five European partners, aims to carry Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea.
