‘All Hands on Deck’: Police May Use ‘Lethal Force’ During Upcoming Pro-Capitol Riot Rally

Washington police are bracing for a possible worst-case scenario during next week’s right-wing rally, which aims to support the 6 January Capitol riot... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International

Washington police are bracing for a possible worst-case scenario during next week’s right-wing rally, which aims to support the 6 January Capitol riot defendants, TMZ has revealed.The celebrity gossip website cited unnamed sources as saying that “there's an all-hands-on-deck policy, with all field officers expected to show up” for the rally “so they won't be outmanned and underprepared like they were back on that fateful day in January”.The claims follow the Washington Metropolitan Police Department pledging to have an "increased presence" around the US capital during the so-called "Justice for J6" rally scheduled for 18 September.Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told reporters that law enforcement officers are “closely monitoring” plans for the gathering, but declined to further elaborate on the matter.He spoke after former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard, the rally’s organiser, insisted that the event would be peaceful.Braynard also asserted that during the rally, the participants would claim that the US government violated the civil rights of those who were arrested and charged, and who have been described by the former Trump campaign staffer as “political prisoners”. About 300 to 500 attendees will reportedly take part in the Justice for J6 event.On 6 January, scores of pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol building in Washington as lawmakers were gathering inside to officially count the votes in the 3 November 2020 presidential election and announce Democrat Joe Biden as the winner.The rally turned violent after an angry mob stormed the building, vandalised it, and clashed with police. Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers. Law enforcement authorities arrested more than 500 individuals who participated in the Capitol riots, charging some of them with assaulting federal police officers.

FeEisi Sounds like the US is moving closer to some civil war. 1

1

