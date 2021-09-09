President Biden Reveals New Plan to Tackle COVID-19 as Cases Surge
U.S. President Joe Biden looks on as he receives a briefing from local leaders on the impacts of Hurricane Ida at the St. John Parish's Emergency Operations Center in LaPlace, Louisiana, U.S. September 3, 2021.
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
According to the White House, the administration's plan to combat the pandemic in the United States includes mandating vaccines for federal government employees and contractors and calls on state governors to mandate vaccines for teachers as well as expand testing accessibility.
US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on Thursday on the new strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
“Building on the President’s announcement in July to strengthen safety requirements for unvaccinated federal workers, the President has signed an Executive Order to take those actions a step further and require all federal executive branch workers to be vaccinated. The President also signed an Executive Order directing that this standard be extended to employees of contractors that do business with the federal government,” the White House said in an outline of the plan.
Federal employees were previously only required to either get vaccinated or face restrictions such as suspended work travel, testing and social distancing while at the office.
The plan also includes a new rule from the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that requires all companies with 100 or more workers to demand the workers to either get vaccinated or be subjected to weekly testing.
