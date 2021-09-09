Registration was successful!
International

President Biden Reveals New Plan to Tackle COVID-19 as Cases Surge
President Biden Reveals New Plan to Tackle COVID-19 as Cases Surge
According to the White House, the administration's plan to combat the pandemic in the United States includes mandating vaccines for federal government... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
joe biden
us
pandemic
covid-19
US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on Thursday on the new strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.Federal employees were previously only required to either get vaccinated or face restrictions such as suspended work travel, testing and social distancing while at the office.The plan also includes a new rule from the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that requires all companies with 100 or more workers to demand the workers to either get vaccinated or be subjected to weekly testing.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
President Biden Reveals New Plan to Tackle COVID-19 as Cases Surge

According to the White House, the administration's plan to combat the pandemic in the United States includes mandating vaccines for federal government employees and contractors and calls on state governors to mandate vaccines for teachers as well as expand testing accessibility.
US President Joe Biden is delivering remarks on Thursday on the new strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
“Building on the President’s announcement in July to strengthen safety requirements for unvaccinated federal workers, the President has signed an Executive Order to take those actions a step further and require all federal executive branch workers to be vaccinated. The President also signed an Executive Order directing that this standard be extended to employees of contractors that do business with the federal government,” the White House said in an outline of the plan.
Federal employees were previously only required to either get vaccinated or face restrictions such as suspended work travel, testing and social distancing while at the office.
The plan also includes a new rule from the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that requires all companies with 100 or more workers to demand the workers to either get vaccinated or be subjected to weekly testing.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
