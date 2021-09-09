Registration was successful!
Iranian Army Reportedly Fires Missiles at Hostile Groups in Northern Iraq
Iranian Army Reportedly Fires Missiles at Hostile Groups in Northern Iraq
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a missile attack on the positions of counter-Iranian formations in Iraq's...
A group of fighter jets attacked the bases of Kurdish groups in the Erbil province on Thursday morning, according to the agency.Earlier this week, Mohammad Pakpour, chief of the IRGC ground forces, warned that Tehran would strike at terrorist groups, whose activities are growing in Kurdistan in northern Iraq if they pose a threat to the Iranian borders.The Daesh* has recently been increasingly operational in the Kirkuk governorate in Iraq's north. Last week 12 people died as a result of a terrorist attack on the federal police in the village of Tal al-Steih. The region is also a base for counter-Iranian groups.Even though Baghdad declared victory over the IS in the country in late 2017, the armed forces continue offensives against radical fighters and "sleeper cells" of terrorist groups nationwide.*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other states.
asia & pacific, iraq, iran, daesh, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

Iranian Army Reportedly Fires Missiles at Hostile Groups in Northern Iraq

14:33 GMT 09.09.2021
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian Revolutionary Guard members arrive for a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi, or Freedom, Square, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
Iranian Revolutionary Guard members arrive for a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi, or Freedom, Square, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a missile attack on the positions of counter-Iranian formations in Iraq's north, the Iran International agency reported.
A group of fighter jets attacked the bases of Kurdish groups in the Erbil province on Thursday morning, according to the agency.
Earlier this week, Mohammad Pakpour, chief of the IRGC ground forces, warned that Tehran would strike at terrorist groups, whose activities are growing in Kurdistan in northern Iraq if they pose a threat to the Iranian borders.
© AFP 2021 / ATTA KENAREA picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility
© AFP 2021 / ATTA KENARE
The Daesh* has recently been increasingly operational in the Kirkuk governorate in Iraq’s north. Last week 12 people died as a result of a terrorist attack on the federal police in the village of Tal al-Steih. The region is also a base for counter-Iranian groups.
Even though Baghdad declared victory over the IS in the country in late 2017, the armed forces continue offensives against radical fighters and "sleeper cells" of terrorist groups nationwide.
*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other states.
