Biden Seeks 20% Decrease in US Aviation Emissions By 2030
Biden Seeks 20% Decrease in US Aviation Emissions By 2030

21:14 GMT 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / Chris HelgrenA United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.
A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / Chris Helgren
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it has targeted a 20 percent drop in aviation emissions by 2030 and was prodding aircraft makers, airlines, fuel producers, airports and non-governmental organizations to embrace cleaner and more sustainable fuels, the White House announced on Thursday.
To help achieve its target, the Biden administration said it has rolled out a "Sustainable Aviation Fuel" tax credit, where successful applicants need to demonstrate a 50 percent reduction at least in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions.
"These steps will help make progress toward our climate goals for 2030 and are essential to unlocking the potential for a fully zero-carbon aviation sector by 2050," the White House said in a statement. "Today’s executive actions … will result in the production and use of billions of gallons of sustainable fuel that will enable aviation emissions to drop 20percent by 2030 when compared to business as usual."
The administration has also proposed a "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge" to inspire the production of at least 3 billion gallons per year by 2030; new and ongoing funding opportunities to support sustainable aviation fuel projects and fuel producers totaling up to $4.3 billion; and an increase in research and development to demonstrate new technologies that can bring about a 30 percent improvement at least in aircraft fuel efficiency.
President Joe Biden announced in April that his target was to halve all emissions in the United States by 2030.
