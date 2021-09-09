Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/alarm-triggered-at-russias-zvezda-iss-module-crew-reports-smoke-smell-of-burnt-plastic-1088904061.html
Alarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic
Alarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic
Source of smoke has not yet been detected. Harmful impurity removal system has also been activated. 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
05:15 GMT 09.09.2021 (Updated: 05:18 GMT 09.09.2021)
Source of smoke has not yet been detected. Harmful impurity removal system has also been activated.