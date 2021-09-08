Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/us-capitol-police-warn-of-potential-for-violence-during-september-18-rally---reports-1088898806.html
US Capitol Police Warn of Potential for Violence During September 18 Rally - Reports
US Capitol Police Warn of Potential for Violence During September 18 Rally - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A rally in support of individuals arrested in connection with the unrest at the Capitol on January 6 has the potential to lead to... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T23:10+0000
2021-09-08T23:10+0000
donald trump
us
rally
washington dc
us capitol police (uscp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083673019_0:0:2933:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_02a7260f820771177f526c40b3d2c20b.jpg
The “Justice for J6” rally, organized by the pro-Trump group Look Ahead America, is intended to bring public attention and support to those arrested, kept in detention and charged with crimes in relation to the January 6 events at the Capitol. The memorandum said there has been an increase in rhetoric calling for violence during the event and it is not unreasonable to plan for violent altercations.The US House Administration Committee, which oversees the security of the Capitol, began receiving briefings on Wednesday in preparation for the event. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said they intend to keep the integrity of the Capitol intact during the rally.On January 6, Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest lawmakers’ certification of 2020 election results in several states - results that Trump said were fraudulent.One protester was shot dead during the incident and federal law enforcement authorities have charged more than 500 people for their participation in the unrest.
https://sputniknews.com/20210908/washington-police-brace-for-rally-in-support-of-capitol-riot-defendants-1088888863.html
us
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083673019_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffabe393249858d02f508fd28824f402.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, rally, washington dc, us capitol police (uscp)

US Capitol Police Warn of Potential for Violence During September 18 Rally - Reports

23:10 GMT 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZA U.S. Capitol Police officer mans a police barricade as police investigated a bomb threat near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., August 19, 2021.
A U.S. Capitol Police officer mans a police barricade as police investigated a bomb threat near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., August 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A rally in support of individuals arrested in connection with the unrest at the Capitol on January 6 has the potential to lead to violence, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing an internal US Capitol Police memorandum.
The “Justice for J6” rally, organized by the pro-Trump group Look Ahead America, is intended to bring public attention and support to those arrested, kept in detention and charged with crimes in relation to the January 6 events at the Capitol.
The memorandum said there has been an increase in rhetoric calling for violence during the event and it is not unreasonable to plan for violent altercations.
The US House Administration Committee, which oversees the security of the Capitol, began receiving briefings on Wednesday in preparation for the event. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said they intend to keep the integrity of the Capitol intact during the rally.
Police release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
Washington Police Brace for Rally in Support of Capitol Riot Defendants
15:43 GMT
On January 6, Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest lawmakers’ certification of 2020 election results in several states - results that Trump said were fraudulent.
One protester was shot dead during the incident and federal law enforcement authorities have charged more than 500 people for their participation in the unrest.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:16 GMTEx-Special Envoy for Guantanamo to Lead US Legal Efforts on Afghan Evacuees - Reports
23:10 GMTPSU Professor Resigns, Claims ‘Woke Ideology,’ Cancel Culture Deprive Students of Thinking Abilities
23:10 GMTUS Capitol Police Warn of Potential for Violence During September 18 Rally - Reports
22:39 GMTNew York AG Subpoenas Ethics Agency for Records on Ex-Gov. Cuomo's $5.1 Million Book Deal
22:36 GMTFire Hits Hospital for COVID-19 Patients in North Macedonia, 14 People Dead – Reports
22:27 GMTHurricane Ida Death Toll Rises to 26 Killed Across Louisiana
22:23 GMTSyrian Soldier Injured by Militants' Artillery Fire in Aleppo Province, Russian Military Says
22:16 GMTCoalition of 18 States Urges Supreme Court to Extend Federal Benefits to Puerto Rico
22:14 GMTGavin Newsom Looks Poised to Survive California’s Recall Election
21:56 GMTUS Stocks Slide on Wednesday Due to Worries of Delta Variant, Federal Reserve Taper Talk
21:44 GMTVideos: Firefighters Tackling Massive Blaze in Western England for Hours on End
21:41 GMTBiden 'Reliving Carter Years' in First 8 Months in Office, Says Aide to Former President
21:09 GMTNew York Fed Chief Says Appropriate for US Central Bank to Start Stimulus Taper in 2021
21:00 GMTIsraeli Military Extends Blockade of Palestinian Territories After Escape of Prisoners
20:48 GMTWhite House: US Has Not Conveyed Message It Will Recognize Taliban Government
20:42 GMTBill Gates' Investment Company Agrees to Buy Controlling Share of Four Seasons Hotels
20:26 GMTMilitary Plane Crashes in Sudan – Reports
20:23 GMTReligious-Driven Man Calls Bikinis Worn by Young Women at Colorado Beach 'Pornography'
20:17 GMTUS Forms Advisory Panel on Artificial Intelligence, Recruits Members
20:14 GMTDenmark Will Require Migrants to Work for Welfare Benefits