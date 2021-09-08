Unlimited Power? Calm Winds Force UK to Revive Coal Power Plant Amid Energy Shortage, Report Says

Wind turbines, erected across the UK, have not created as much power as usual amid extremely calm weather, The Independent reported. To balance the energy, National Grid ESO had to ask the EDF to fire up two coal-fired units at the West Burton A station in Lincolnshire on Monday.This means that the company (which describes itself as Britain’s biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity) has had to revive one of the two last coal power plants in the country - which are both scheduled to be closed in September 2024.The forced step resulted in coal providing three percent of the national power, according to the National Grid, the report added.Following the news, many Britons mocked the proponents of green energy.
It seems that Britons have yet another reason to complain about the notorious climate on the island - and this time, it has cost them dearly.
"In balancing the electricity system, we take actions in economical order and not on the basis of generation type... Depending on system conditions, some power sources may be better at meeting a balancing requirement than others – so the most cost-effective solution to ensure safe, secure system operation will be sought", a National Grid spokesman noted.
EDF has been tasked to activate its two coal units after wind power goes flat. Will XR and other Green fascists now be writing to EDF demanding they don’t receive any of the power generated by the West Burton A power stations, to recharge their iPhones? https://t.co/mag96E5qku