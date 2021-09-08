Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/unlimited-power-calm-winds-force-uk-to-revive-coal-power-plant-amid-energy-shortage-report-says-1088889748.html
Unlimited Power? Calm Winds Force UK to Revive Coal Power Plant Amid Energy Shortage, Report Says
Unlimited Power? Calm Winds Force UK to Revive Coal Power Plant Amid Energy Shortage, Report Says
It seems that Britons have yet another reason to complain about the notorious climate on the island - and this time, it has cost them dearly. 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T17:10+0000
2021-09-08T17:10+0000
united kingdom
coal
power
green energy
uk
business
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101967/13/1019671344_20:0:982:541_1920x0_80_0_0_b2a22573b6464e88a9d13a8184c6530d.jpg
Wind turbines, erected across the UK, have not created as much power as usual amid extremely calm weather, The Independent reported. To balance the energy, National Grid ESO had to ask the EDF to fire up two coal-fired units at the West Burton A station in Lincolnshire on Monday.This means that the company (which describes itself as Britain’s biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity) has had to revive one of the two last coal power plants in the country - which are both scheduled to be closed in September 2024.The forced step resulted in coal providing three percent of the national power, according to the National Grid, the report added.Following the news, many Britons mocked the proponents of green energy.
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101967/13/1019671344_140:0:861:541_1920x0_80_0_0_133b9357c036a8dd7f65eaf0c40c9af0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom, coal, power, green energy, uk, business

Unlimited Power? Calm Winds Force UK to Revive Coal Power Plant Amid Energy Shortage, Report Says

17:10 GMT 08.09.2021
© Photo : PixabayA wind turbine
A wind turbine - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
It seems that Britons have yet another reason to complain about the notorious climate on the island - and this time, it has cost them dearly.
Wind turbines, erected across the UK, have not created as much power as usual amid extremely calm weather, The Independent reported. To balance the energy, National Grid ESO had to ask the EDF to fire up two coal-fired units at the West Burton A station in Lincolnshire on Monday.

"In balancing the electricity system, we take actions in economical order and not on the basis of generation type... Depending on system conditions, some power sources may be better at meeting a balancing requirement than others – so the most cost-effective solution to ensure safe, secure system operation will be sought", a National Grid spokesman noted.

This means that the company (which describes itself as Britain’s biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity) has had to revive one of the two last coal power plants in the country - which are both scheduled to be closed in September 2024.
The forced step resulted in coal providing three percent of the national power, according to the National Grid, the report added.
Following the news, many Britons mocked the proponents of green energy.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:20 GMTWhatsApp Denies Report It Undermines User Privacy Protections
17:18 GMTSaudi Arabia Backs Full Declassification of US 9/11 Docs to 'End Baseless Allegations'
17:15 GMTGeroni-NOOO! Executed Alpaca's Owner Claims Autopsy Proves He Didn’t Have TB
17:10 GMTUnlimited Power? Calm Winds Force UK to Revive Coal Power Plant Amid Energy Shortage, Report Says
17:10 GMTFifty People Missing After Two Ferries Collide in River in Northeastern India – Videos
17:03 GMTWhite House Staffers Mute TVs During Biden Remarks Due to Fear of His Gaffes, Report Claims
17:02 GMTCase Closed: Here is What Happened to Charred Tesla on Frozen Lake
17:00 GMTDoJ Has Few Options Against Texas Abortion Law, Mississippi Case Brings New Risks, Legal Experts Say
16:46 GMTUK Home Minister Patel Says Social Media Should Be Accountable for Content Hurting Children
16:30 GMTMirror, Mirror: Adorable Shiba Inu Pup Wants to Play With Its Own Reflection
16:15 GMTBlinken Says US Assessing Taliban Announcement of New Government
16:09 GMTBritish Military Reportedly Spotted UK, US-Trained Afghans Among Taliban Fighters
15:53 GMTJustice Served? Man Charged With Murder Weeks After Being Bailed Out by VP Harris-Supported Fund
15:43 GMTWashington Police Brace for Rally in Support of Capitol Riot Defendants
15:40 GMTWhy Taliban Should Thank US Not Only for Billions’ Worth of Weapons, But Also for Nuclear Pakistan
15:38 GMT'Strong Pro-Life State': South Dakota Governor Signs Executive Order Banning Abortion Pills
15:24 GMTInauguration of Afghanistan's New Government Scheduled for 11 September, Taliban Source Suggests
15:12 GMTFrom Civil War to 'Sausage War': 100 Years of Conflict and Aggravation in Ireland
15:04 GMTCosmologists Plan to Map Dark Matter Around Galaxies Using Most Powerful Space Telescope
15:03 GMTTreasury Reiterates Warning US Government Could Run Out of Money to Service Debt By October