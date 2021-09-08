Registration was successful!
Ukrainian Attack on Crimean Pipeline; Creeping Austerity is Back
08.09.2021
russia, crimea, afghanistan, economy, climate change, austerity, delta variant of covid-19

Ukrainian Attack on Crimean Pipeline; Creeping Austerity is Back

10:11 GMT 08.09.2021
Ukrainian Attack on Crimean Pipeline; Creeping Austerity is Back
There are reports that a gas pipeline explosion in Crimea was masterminded by the Ukrainian defense's Directorate of Intelligence.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Today, our guest discusses an article he authored. In it, he argues that leading economic indicators are forecasting a weakening economy, and the decision-makers are re-introducing disastrous neoliberal austerity to a struggling job market.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. The delta variant is having a significant effect on the US fight against covid as US hospitalizations are on the rise. Also, booster shots may be limited to the Pfizer vaccine and Cuba is vaccinating children.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. There are reports that a gas pipeline explosion in Crimea was masterminded by the Ukrainian Defense's Directorate of Intelligence. Also, does the meeting between US President Joe Biden and the empire's puppet, the President of Ukraine, indicate that the US learned nothing for Afghanistan?

Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Iran and Israel. Iran, under the leadership of their new President, says that they will continue with nuclear talks. Also, Israel's Naftali Bennet says that he will continue with the covert war on Iran even after begging the US to attack Iran over an alleged drone attack by Tehran on an Israel-connected ship.
Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss the military coup in Guinea. Military forces linked to the US and French imperial powers have toppled the government in Guinea. Colonel Mamady Doumbouya has taken control of the country and declared himself the ruler.

James Carey, editor/co-owner at GeoPoliticsAlert.com, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Robert C. Koehler argues that we need a truth commission on Afghanistan to avoid repeating the disastrous moves that dragged the occupation on for 20 years. Also, tens of thousands of innocent people were killed in 20 years of US drone strikes.

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss US military confrontations with Russia and China. In Patrick Lawrence's recent Consortium News article "Power," he argues that US citizens need to become aware of the atrocities committed by their government around the world and act to stop the aggression before it leads to a worldwide catastrophe.

K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. The US aggression against China seems to be based on a principle that China must be economically and militarily inferior to the US empire. Also, weather-related disasters cry out for help, but the US empire is wasting its resources jousting at the Chinese windmill.
