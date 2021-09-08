Registration was successful!
Syrian Army Enters Last Militant Stronghold in Daraa
Syrian Army Enters Last Militant Stronghold in Daraa

08:34 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 08:49 GMT 08.09.2021)
DARAA (Sputnik) - Syrian Army units, accompanied by Russian military police, have entered Daraa al-Balad, the last stronghold of armed criminal groups in the country's south, a Sputnik correspondent reported on 8 September.
The Syrian military has begun searching houses in residential areas, looking for weapons and improvised explosive devices planted by militants.
Militants who refused to lay down their arms and reconcile are strengthening their positions in a Palestinian camp in Daraa al-Balad and in the Al-Sed district.
The situation in the Syrian province of Daraa significantly deteriorated in August, when terrorists attacked state institutions and the local army, killing four soldiers and wounding eight more.
