Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/michigan-seeks-22000-in-fees-from-ex-trump-attorneys-in-voter-fraud-case-1088899682.html
Michigan Seeks $22,000 in Fees From Ex-Trump Attorneys in Voter Fraud Case
Michigan Seeks $22,000 in Fees From Ex-Trump Attorneys in Voter Fraud Case
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking former Trump attorneys who promoted false voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T23:52+0000
2021-09-08T23:52+0000
donald trump
us
michigan
voter fraud
fees
trump attorney
sidney powell
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088899639_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3d3677db9b8b13c5a9c29b2a7a39939b.jpg
"The State Defendants propose that they be awarded $21,964.75 in attorneys' fees based on the affidavits submitted by Assistant Attorney General Heather S. Meingast and Assistant Attorney General Erik A. Grill," the court filing said on Wednesday.Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell and her team sued Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson over voter fraud allegations in the state's vote for the 2020 presidential election.Last month, a US judge had ordered attorneys Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and others to pay the legal fees of the Michigan state officials.The US judge also sanctioned the Trump attorneys for abusing the legal system to push false voter fraud claims.
us
michigan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088899639_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a120448b177cb87457905776f90a46b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, michigan, voter fraud, fees, trump attorney, sidney powell

Michigan Seeks $22,000 in Fees From Ex-Trump Attorneys in Voter Fraud Case

23:52 GMT 08.09.2021
© Elijah Nouvelagettorney Sidney Powell speaks at a press conference on election results in Alpharetta, Georgia, U.S., December 2, 2020.
ttorney Sidney Powell speaks at a press conference on election results in Alpharetta, Georgia, U.S., December 2, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© Elijah Nouvelage
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking former Trump attorneys who promoted false voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election to pay a fee of nearly $22,000, a court filing revealed.
"The State Defendants propose that they be awarded $21,964.75 in attorneys' fees based on the affidavits submitted by Assistant Attorney General Heather S. Meingast and Assistant Attorney General Erik A. Grill," the court filing said on Wednesday.
Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell and her team sued Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson over voter fraud allegations in the state's vote for the 2020 presidential election.
Last month, a US judge had ordered attorneys Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and others to pay the legal fees of the Michigan state officials.
The US judge also sanctioned the Trump attorneys for abusing the legal system to push false voter fraud claims.
201000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:43 GMTTaliban Promise to Find Government Seats for Women in Future
00:35 GMTEngland Stunned by Late Equalizer Against Poland in World Cup Qualifier
00:02 GMTNew York Governor Mandates All Cars, Trucks to Comply With Zero-Emissions Standard By 2035
YesterdayMichigan Seeks $22,000 in Fees From Ex-Trump Attorneys in Voter Fraud Case
YesterdayBiden Asks Trump-Era Military Academy Advisory Board Appointees to Resign
YesterdayUS State of Louisiana Delays Fall Elections Because of Hurricane Ida
YesterdayOne Hundred Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces Near Nablus, Red Crescent Says
YesterdayEx-Special Envoy for Guantanamo to Lead US Legal Efforts on Afghan Evacuees - Reports
YesterdayPSU Professor Resigns, Claims ‘Woke Ideology,’ Cancel Culture Deprive Students of Thinking Abilities
YesterdayUS Capitol Police Warn of Potential for Violence During September 18 Rally - Reports
YesterdayNew York AG Subpoenas Ethics Agency for Records on Ex-Gov. Cuomo's $5.1 Million Book Deal
YesterdayFire Hits Hospital for COVID-19 Patients in North Macedonia, 14 People Dead – Reports
YesterdayHurricane Ida Death Toll Rises to 26 Killed Across Louisiana
YesterdaySyrian Soldier Injured by Militants' Artillery Fire in Aleppo Province, Russian Military Says
YesterdayCoalition of 18 States Urges Supreme Court to Extend Federal Benefits to Puerto Rico
YesterdayGavin Newsom Looks Poised to Survive California’s Recall Election
YesterdayUS Stocks Slide on Wednesday Due to Worries of Delta Variant, Federal Reserve Taper Talk
YesterdayVideos: Firefighters Tackling Massive Blaze in Western England for Hours on End
YesterdayBiden 'Reliving Carter Years' in First 8 Months in Office, Says Aide to Former President
YesterdayNew York Fed Chief Says Appropriate for US Central Bank to Start Stimulus Taper in 2021