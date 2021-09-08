Registration was successful!
LIVE: General Lee Statue is Being Removed in Richmond, Virginia

Sputnik is live from Richmond, Virginia, as local authorities are taking down the statue of Robert E. Lee who led the forces of the Confederacy during the US Civil War. On 2 September, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled that the state can remove the statue from Monument Avenue in the city. The high court's ruling came after two lawsuits filed by people who attempted to prevent the statue from being taken down.Richmond, once the capital of the Confederacy, has removed several other pieces of Confederate statuary on city land since George Floyd's death. The latter has prompted the removal of Confederate monuments across the nation.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
LIVE: General Lee Statue is Being Removed in Richmond, Virginia

12:03 GMT 08.09.2021
Since the statue of Robert E. Lee is one of the largest and most recognisable Confederate statues in the US, the removal of the object is expected to draw large crowds.
Sputnik is live from Richmond, Virginia, as local authorities are taking down the statue of Robert E. Lee who led the forces of the Confederacy during the US Civil War.
On 2 September, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled that the state can remove the statue from Monument Avenue in the city. The high court's ruling came after two lawsuits filed by people who attempted to prevent the statue from being taken down.
Richmond, once the capital of the Confederacy, has removed several other pieces of Confederate statuary on city land since George Floyd's death. The latter has prompted the removal of Confederate monuments across the nation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
