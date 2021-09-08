Best Friends Furrever: Sweet Cat and Golden Retriever Are Inseparable

Just look at these two! A cat grooms its golden retriever friend, while the doggo naps after a long day full of shenanigans. And when the cat stops, the doggo kisses the feline in return. There is no hissing or barking, simply two pals chilling together.
Everybody knows that canines and felines are usually at odds, but sometimes they manage to become best buds and help each other out, like the most adorable of siblings. It may sound unlikely, but when it happens, it is a flood of cuteness.
