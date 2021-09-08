Registration was successful!
Situation in Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Afghan Women Rally in Kunduz to Show Support for Taliban's Interim Government - Video
Afghan Women Rally in Kunduz to Show Support for Taliban's Interim Government - Video
Kabul (Sputnik) - Women rallied in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on 8 September in support of the interim Afghan government proclaimed the day before by... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
The participants of the march called the Taliban their only hope, carrying the Islamic Emirate flag used by the Taliban instead of the internationally-recognised Afghan tricolor. The white-colored Taliban flag has a black-ink Islamic scripture reading "There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is His prophet."On 6 September, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on Twitter a video of another pro-Islamic Emirate women's march that took place in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.On Tuesday night, the Taliban announced the composition of a new interim government in Afghanistan, composed exclusively of male members of the movement and headed by Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule, and who has been under international sanctions since 2001.The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
news, world, afghanistan, taliban, women's rights

Afghan Women Rally in Kunduz to Show Support for Taliban's Interim Government - Video

13:41 GMT 08.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SHAH MARAIWomen in burka
Women in burka - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / SHAH MARAI
Kabul (Sputnik) - Women rallied in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on 8 September in support of the interim Afghan government proclaimed the day before by the Taliban*, a source told Sputnik.
The participants of the march called the Taliban their only hope, carrying the Islamic Emirate flag used by the Taliban instead of the internationally-recognised Afghan tricolor. The white-colored Taliban flag has a black-ink Islamic scripture reading "There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is His prophet."
On 6 September, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on Twitter a video of another pro-Islamic Emirate women's march that took place in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.
On Tuesday night, the Taliban announced the composition of a new interim government in Afghanistan, composed exclusively of male members of the movement and headed by Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule, and who has been under international sanctions since 2001.
The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
© 2021 Sputnik.
