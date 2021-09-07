Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Texas Governor Abbott Signs Republican Voting Restriction Bill Into Law

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/monica-lewinsky-says-bill-clinton-should-want-to-apologise-over-90s-sex-scandal-1088854844.html
Monica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton 'Should Want to Apologise' Over 90s Sex Scandal
Monica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton 'Should Want to Apologise' Over 90s Sex Scandal
A former White House intern who happens to have been engaged in an affair with ex-US President Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky is now one of the producers of the... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T15:46+0000
2021-09-07T15:46+0000
bill clinton
us
monica lewinsky
impeachment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106772/35/1067723574_0:78:3117:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_e99a504dc1628b28f8a32e0fd6414735.jpg
When asked about whether she feels Bill Clinton owes her an apology over the sex scandal that led to his impeachment back in the 1990s, Monica Lewinsky noted that she does not need it, but said he "should want" to apologise.According to her, Clinton should feel the urge to apologise "in the same way that I'd want to apologise any chance I get to people I hurt and my actions have hurt".She, however, hesitated to answer when asked if she wanted Clinton himself to watch the show.Lewinsky appeared on the show to discuss her producer role in the upcoming series "Impeachment: American Crime Story", which revolves around the notorious love affair between her and the 42nd US president.She noted that she feels "very proud" as a producer, but also "very nervous" as the subject of the series, saying that she is particularly anxious about people set to "see some of the worst moments of my life".Lewinsky, who was reportedly reluctant to join the producer team at first, eventually agreed to take part in the creative process and even insisted that some spicy moments that she could have refrained from depicting in the show remain portrayed anyway - like when she flashed her underwear to Clinton in the middle of a government shutdown at the time.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106772/35/1067723574_287:0:2831:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_8434ea18ec23faf421b4dbed2ad34949.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bill clinton, us, monica lewinsky, impeachment

Monica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton 'Should Want to Apologise' Over 90s Sex Scandal

15:46 GMT 07.09.2021
© AP Photo / Lionel CironneauMonica Lewinsky at the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France
Monica Lewinsky at the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© AP Photo / Lionel Cironneau
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
A former White House intern who happens to have been engaged in an affair with ex-US President Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky is now one of the producers of the show "Impeachment: American Crime Story", set to hit small screens on Tuesday.
When asked about whether she feels Bill Clinton owes her an apology over the sex scandal that led to his impeachment back in the 1990s, Monica Lewinsky noted that she does not need it, but said he "should want" to apologise.

"I think there was a long period before my life changed in the last six or seven years, where I felt a lot in terms of there not being this resolution. And I'm very grateful that I don't have that feeling anymore", Lewinsky told "Today's" Savannah Guthrie on Monday.

According to her, Clinton should feel the urge to apologise "in the same way that I'd want to apologise any chance I get to people I hurt and my actions have hurt".
She, however, hesitated to answer when asked if she wanted Clinton himself to watch the show.
Lewinsky appeared on the show to discuss her producer role in the upcoming series "Impeachment: American Crime Story", which revolves around the notorious love affair between her and the 42nd US president.

"It is a dramatisation, but there's an enormous amount of emotional truth, and I think that's what was really important", Lewinsky said of the show.

She noted that she feels "very proud" as a producer, but also "very nervous" as the subject of the series, saying that she is particularly anxious about people set to "see some of the worst moments of my life".
Lewinsky, who was reportedly reluctant to join the producer team at first, eventually agreed to take part in the creative process and even insisted that some spicy moments that she could have refrained from depicting in the show remain portrayed anyway - like when she flashed her underwear to Clinton in the middle of a government shutdown at the time.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:30 GMTBon Appetit: Florida Alligator Chomps on Annoying Drone
16:28 GMTBiden Authorises $47Mln in Assistance to Lebanese Armed Forces - White House
16:26 GMTTexas Governor Abbott Signs Republican Voting Restriction Bill Into Law
16:18 GMTSchoolboy Left Speechless After Discovering ‘Hole to the Centre of the Earth’ on Google Maps
16:17 GMTUS Aircraft Conduct Reconnaissance Close to Taiwan, Think Tank States
16:00 GMTReports Accuse Taliban of Desecrating Ahmad Shah Massoud Mausoleum in Panjshir
15:58 GMTUS in No Rush to Recognise New Taliban Government, White House Says
15:46 GMTMonica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton 'Should Want to Apologise' Over 90s Sex Scandal
15:37 GMTSputnikPro Launches Experimental Lectures in Russian Universities
15:16 GMTBoJo and Rishi’s Booze Shmooze of Tory Backbenchers at 1922 Committee Social
14:55 GMTUgandan MPs Charged With Machete Murders But Opposition Claim It is ‘Political Persecution’
14:51 GMTIndyref2: Scottish Government Confirms Plans for Second Referendum In 2023
14:40 GMTTaliban Names Key Ministers in New Afghan Government
14:36 GMTDefence in MH17 Case Failed to Query Late Expert Who Had Info on Buk Missile System
14:29 GMTEl Salvador Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Currency
14:22 GMTSwiss Rothschild Bank Loses Its Second-in-Command Amid Strategy, Team Reshuffle
14:15 GMTWhat Does the Duck Say? Study Shows Australian 'Talking' Ducks Can Imitate Speech
14:08 GMT'This is Their Real Face': Taliban Scolds US for Destroying CIA Base Outside Kabul
14:04 GMTItsy-Bitsy Spider Wants to Shag: Brits Warned of Invasion of 'Sex-Crazed' Arachnids, Report Says
14:03 GMTUK Reportedly Threatens to Halt Funding to France Over Poor Efforts at Stopping Migrants