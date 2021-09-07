Monica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton 'Should Want to Apologise' Over 90s Sex Scandal
© AP Photo / Lionel CironneauMonica Lewinsky at the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France
A former White House intern who happens to have been engaged in an affair with ex-US President Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky is now one of the producers of the show "Impeachment: American Crime Story", set to hit small screens on Tuesday.
When asked about whether she feels Bill Clinton owes her an apology over the sex scandal that led to his impeachment back in the 1990s, Monica Lewinsky noted that she does not need it, but said he "should want" to apologise.
"I think there was a long period before my life changed in the last six or seven years, where I felt a lot in terms of there not being this resolution. And I'm very grateful that I don't have that feeling anymore", Lewinsky told "Today's" Savannah Guthrie on Monday.
According to her, Clinton should feel the urge to apologise "in the same way that I'd want to apologise any chance I get to people I hurt and my actions have hurt".
Do you feel Bill Clinton owes you an apology after all these years? -@SavannahGuthrie to Monica Lewinsky pic.twitter.com/fZ3Fq7Zkur— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 7, 2021
She, however, hesitated to answer when asked if she wanted Clinton himself to watch the show.
Lewinsky appeared on the show to discuss her producer role in the upcoming series "Impeachment: American Crime Story", which revolves around the notorious love affair between her and the 42nd US president.
"It is a dramatisation, but there's an enormous amount of emotional truth, and I think that's what was really important", Lewinsky said of the show.
She noted that she feels "very proud" as a producer, but also "very nervous" as the subject of the series, saying that she is particularly anxious about people set to "see some of the worst moments of my life".
Lewinsky, who was reportedly reluctant to join the producer team at first, eventually agreed to take part in the creative process and even insisted that some spicy moments that she could have refrained from depicting in the show remain portrayed anyway - like when she flashed her underwear to Clinton in the middle of a government shutdown at the time.