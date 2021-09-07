https://sputniknews.com/20210907/monica-lewinsky-says-bill-clinton-should-want-to-apologise-over-90s-sex-scandal-1088854844.html

Monica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton 'Should Want to Apologise' Over 90s Sex Scandal

A former White House intern who happens to have been engaged in an affair with ex-US President Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky is now one of the producers of the... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International

When asked about whether she feels Bill Clinton owes her an apology over the sex scandal that led to his impeachment back in the 1990s, Monica Lewinsky noted that she does not need it, but said he "should want" to apologise.According to her, Clinton should feel the urge to apologise "in the same way that I'd want to apologise any chance I get to people I hurt and my actions have hurt".She, however, hesitated to answer when asked if she wanted Clinton himself to watch the show.Lewinsky appeared on the show to discuss her producer role in the upcoming series "Impeachment: American Crime Story", which revolves around the notorious love affair between her and the 42nd US president.She noted that she feels "very proud" as a producer, but also "very nervous" as the subject of the series, saying that she is particularly anxious about people set to "see some of the worst moments of my life".Lewinsky, who was reportedly reluctant to join the producer team at first, eventually agreed to take part in the creative process and even insisted that some spicy moments that she could have refrained from depicting in the show remain portrayed anyway - like when she flashed her underwear to Clinton in the middle of a government shutdown at the time.

