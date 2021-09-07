Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Taliban Names Key Ministers in New Afghan Government

Itsy-Bitsy Spider Wants to Shag: Brits Warned of Invasion of 'Sex-Crazed' Arachnids, Report Says
Itsy-Bitsy Spider Wants to Shag: Brits Warned of Invasion of 'Sex-Crazed' Arachnids, Report Says
2021-09-07T14:04+0000
2021-09-07T14:28+0000
united kingdom
invasion
spiders
UK residents have been warned of a looming invasion of "sex-crazed" spiders, with some species being the size of a hand. According to local media, thousands of loved-up arachnids will descend upon Brits during the first two weeks of September, as autumn is the time when spiders mate, and they tend to do so in warmer places.Males make their way into homes, where females have already been waiting for them. Experts note, however, despite the arachnids' appreciable size, they pose no danger."The spider that is coming into houses at the moment is the house spider and it is one of Britain's biggest spiders. The males are up to 10cm across the leg span and can be the size of your hand - that is the top range but it can be two thirds of that size. The size is down to how much they have eaten. They are not dangerous but they can give you a nip", said Dr Chris Terrell-Nield of Nottingham Trent University.Are There Ways to Prevent a Spider Invasion?Relax, breathe deeply… there is no way to prevent spiders from getting into your house. Even if you barricade your house and shut every window and door, these creatures will find their way into the building through cracks. Some good news is that you are able to control how many of the arachnids stay in your house and how many more appear. Experts say the best way to get rid of these creatures is to clean your house regularly and keep it neat and tidy throughout the mating season. If there are big cracks and gaps in the floor and walls you may want to fill them to prevent big ones from getting in.Another useful trick is to get rid of insects (ants, flies, mosquitoes, cockroaches, etc.), which serve as food for spiders. If you end up encountering one, don’t freak out. Spiders are afraid of humans. The chances are that the arachnid you meet will shriek in horror together with you. Remember, it will bite only if you try to attack it.After breeding, male species are eaten by their female partners (apparently the eight-legged creatures are not fans of Hollywood’s romcoms). Females do this because they need a lot of nutrition for laying their eggs. Other males simply die after fulfilling their duty. Still others continue their amorous adventures. Experts say one can forget about spiders by the middle of October, that is when the mating season ends. But be ready to arm yourself with a mop and vacuum cleaner by the beginning of spring – that is when the baby spiders emerge.
Itsy-Bitsy Spider Wants to Shag: Brits Warned of Invasion of 'Sex-Crazed' Arachnids, Report Says

14:04 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 14:28 GMT 07.09.2021)
Oh, autumn…that wonderfully beautiful time of the year, when you wrap yourself in seven plaids and drink hot cocoa while watching Hollywood’s golden age romcoms with your significant other, or pets. Here is an important tip: make sure there are no arachnids on your plaids before you bundle up, though, otherwise you risk ruining your evening.
UK residents have been warned of a looming invasion of "sex-crazed" spiders, with some species being the size of a hand. According to local media, thousands of loved-up arachnids will descend upon Brits during the first two weeks of September, as autumn is the time when spiders mate, and they tend to do so in warmer places.

Males make their way into homes, where females have already been waiting for them. Experts note, however, despite the arachnids' appreciable size, they pose no danger.

"The spider that is coming into houses at the moment is the house spider and it is one of Britain's biggest spiders. The males are up to 10cm across the leg span and can be the size of your hand - that is the top range but it can be two thirds of that size. The size is down to how much they have eaten. They are not dangerous but they can give you a nip", said Dr Chris Terrell-Nield of Nottingham Trent University.
Are There Ways to Prevent a Spider Invasion?

Relax, breathe deeply… there is no way to prevent spiders from getting into your house. Even if you barricade your house and shut every window and door, these creatures will find their way into the building through cracks.

Some good news is that you are able to control how many of the arachnids stay in your house and how many more appear. Experts say the best way to get rid of these creatures is to clean your house regularly and keep it neat and tidy throughout the mating season. If there are big cracks and gaps in the floor and walls you may want to fill them to prevent big ones from getting in.

Another useful trick is to get rid of insects (ants, flies, mosquitoes, cockroaches, etc.), which serve as food for spiders. If you end up encountering one, don’t freak out. Spiders are afraid of humans. The chances are that the arachnid you meet will shriek in horror together with you. Remember, it will bite only if you try to attack it.
After breeding, male species are eaten by their female partners (apparently the eight-legged creatures are not fans of Hollywood’s romcoms). Females do this because they need a lot of nutrition for laying their eggs.

Other males simply die after fulfilling their duty. Still others continue their amorous adventures. Experts say one can forget about spiders by the middle of October, that is when the mating season ends. But be ready to arm yourself with a mop and vacuum cleaner by the beginning of spring – that is when the baby spiders emerge.
