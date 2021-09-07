Registration was successful!
Howard University in Washington Suspends On-Line Classes Due to Ransomware Attack
Howard University in Washington Suspends On-Line Classes Due to Ransomware Attack
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Howard University, a historically Black college located in Washington, DC, said that it has canceled all on-line classes due to a... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
In-person classes will resume following the cancellation of all classes on Tuesday. But the release warned that course content requiring internet access may not be available.Howard University also said it is deploying an alternative Wi-Fi system.The attack occurred Friday, September 3. There is no evidence thus far that PERSONAL INFORMATION was accessed or exfiltrated, Howard University said.
Howard University in Washington Suspends On-Line Classes Due to Ransomware Attack
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Howard University, a historically Black college located in Washington, DC, said that it has canceled all on-line classes due to a ransomware attack.
In-person classes will resume following the cancellation of all classes on Tuesday. But the release warned that course content requiring internet access may not be available.
"All online and hybrid undergraduate courses remain suspended for tomorrow, Wednesday, September 8," the university said in a press release on Tuesday.
Howard University also said it is deploying an alternative Wi-Fi system.
The attack occurred Friday, September 3. There is no evidence thus far that PERSONAL INFORMATION was accessed or exfiltrated, Howard University said.