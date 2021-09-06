https://sputniknews.com/20210906/violent-magnitude-65-earthquake-rattles-canada---usgs-1083810992.html
Whoops! USGS Issues Alert for Magnitude 6.5 Quake in Canada But Deletes Bulletin Shortly After
Whoops! USGS Issues Alert for Magnitude 6.5 Quake in Canada But Deletes Bulletin Shortly After
According to the preliminary data, the focus of the earthquake was located at a depth of 15 km in the western part of the British Columbia province, near the... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T21:29+0000
2021-09-06T21:29+0000
2021-09-07T10:17+0000
world
news
canada
canada
earthquake
earthquakes
southern california earthquake center
usgs
us geological survey (usgs)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083811048_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_18b6254df861ba672597e0e269c8de21.jpg
The US Geological Survey reported on Monday that a significant 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Canada, near Queen Charlotte Sound.There were no immediate reports on casualties or damage inflicted by tremors."This alert was falsely generated by an automatic system. It was quickly confirmed to be false and manually deleted. We will update this page when we know details of the error," the USGS explained the error in a statement soon after.Many users, however, at first expressed confusion about the event's disappearance from the service's website, asking residents of British Columbia whether there really were tremors.According to the Earthquake Track, there have been five minor tremors registered in British Columbia over the past seven days.The last earthquake reported by the Canadian government service occurred on August 13, about 6 km from the city of Victoria, on the southern tip of Vancouver Island with a magnitude of 2.0.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083811048_256:0:1792:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_0faa9f6af70fd4c9d65c2eb7affd883a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, news, canada, canada, earthquake, earthquakes, southern california earthquake center, usgs, us geological survey (usgs)
Whoops! USGS Issues Alert for Magnitude 6.5 Quake in Canada But Deletes Bulletin Shortly After
21:29 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 07.09.2021)
According to the preliminary data, the focus of the earthquake was located at a depth of 15 km in the western part of the British Columbia province, near the cities of Kitimat and Bella Coola.
The US Geological Survey reported
on Monday that a significant 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Canada, near Queen Charlotte Sound.
There were no immediate reports
on casualties or damage inflicted by tremors.
"This alert was falsely generated by an automatic system. It was quickly confirmed to be false and manually deleted. We will update this page when we know details of the error," the USGS explained the error in a statement soon after.
Many users, however, at first expressed confusion about the event's disappearance from the service's website, asking residents of British Columbia whether there really were tremors.
According to the Earthquake Track
, there have been five minor tremors registered in British Columbia over the past seven days.
The last earthquake reported by the Canadian government service occurred
on August 13, about 6 km from the city of Victoria, on the southern tip of Vancouver Island with a magnitude of 2.0.