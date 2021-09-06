Registration was successful!
International

Specialists Weld Last Pipe of Nord Stream 2 Strings
2021-09-06T18:39+0000
2021-09-07T10:03+0000
"On September 6, 2021, specialists on the laybarge Fortuna welded the last pipe of the two strings of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. The pipe number 200,858 will be lowered onto the seabed in German waters," the operator said.The operator also mentioned that the project meets the long-term needs of the EU energy market, ensuring safe supplies under sensible economic conditions."Pipe-laying operations on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline are completed," Russian gas corporation Gazprom, which also operates the project, added on its Telegram channel the same day.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The pipeline is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.
The clock is ticking, israel. What chickensh*t actions will you have your jailhouse bi*ches try next now?
wtfud, typical guardianista loaded question to somebody opposed to their israeli masters. The question is designed to put the person on the defensive on a fictional and unrelated matter, and change the subject to something advantageous to israelis. As I said a very often used and standard zionist guardianista psywar tactic used to try and neutralize criticism of israel and promote propaganda against those israel is attacking. Another good example of this sort of misdirection tactic israeli websayanim practice: I once posted some lyrics from the song by Jacjson Browne "How Long" on the guardian's defunct talkboard and a guardianista websayanim quickly responded smearing Browne as a wife beater. This wtfud is using the exact same zionist web spamming tactics here. In fact, I would not be surprised if wtfud and that guardianista websayanim were not the same person Alot of the guardianistas crap from justthetalk dot com, offguardian dot com and guardian's various comment sites are posting their zio-spam at sputnik. Invited by fellow thinkers, and bankrollers, inserted at sputnik in the last few years.
Specialists Weld Last Pipe of Nord Stream 2 Strings

18:39 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 07.09.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The last pipe of the second string of Nord Stream 2 has been welded, and after a range of technical procedures, the pipeline is planned to be operational by the end of this year, Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the gas pipeline, said on Monday.
"On September 6, 2021, specialists on the laybarge Fortuna welded the last pipe of the two strings of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. The pipe number 200,858 will be lowered onto the seabed in German waters," the operator said.
The operator also mentioned that the project meets the long-term needs of the EU energy market, ensuring safe supplies under sensible economic conditions.
"As the next step, the section of the pipe coming from the German shore will be connected to the section coming from the Danish waters in a so-called above water tie-in. Afterwards, the required pre-commissioning activities are carried out with the goal to put the pipeline into operation before the end of this year," Nord Stream 2 AG added.
"Pipe-laying operations on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline are completed," Russian gas corporation Gazprom, which also operates the project, added on its Telegram channel the same day.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The pipeline is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.
The clock is ticking, israel. What chickensh*t actions will you have your jailhouse bi*ches try next now?
wtfud, typical guardianista loaded question to somebody opposed to their israeli masters. The question is designed to put the person on the defensive on a fictional and unrelated matter, and change the subject to something advantageous to israelis. As I said a very often used and standard zionist guardianista psywar tactic used to try and neutralize criticism of israel and promote propaganda against those israel is attacking. Another good example of this sort of misdirection tactic israeli websayanim practice: I once posted some lyrics from the song by Jacjson Browne "How Long" on the guardian's defunct talkboard and a guardianista websayanim quickly responded smearing Browne as a wife beater. This wtfud is using the exact same zionist web spamming tactics here. In fact, I would not be surprised if wtfud and that guardianista websayanim were not the same person Alot of the guardianistas crap from justthetalk dot com, offguardian dot com and guardian's various comment sites are posting their zio-spam at sputnik. Invited by fellow thinkers, and bankrollers, inserted at sputnik in the last few years.
