Just Do It! Suit-Clad Cat Supervises Needle Threading
As the human keeps trying (and failing) to threat a needle, a cat dressed in an outfit resembling a suit keeps an eye on the process, possibly trying to figure out the purpose of the human’s actions.Apparently unwilling or unable to relocate, the cat continues to look on, though the feline seems to be growing bored by this spectacle.
Putting a thread through a needle’s eye can sometimes be a rather daunting task. Watching a person try to perform this feat, however, is a completely different thing.
As the human keeps trying (and failing) to threat a needle, a cat dressed in an outfit resembling a suit keeps an eye on the process, possibly trying to figure out the purpose of the human’s actions.
Apparently unwilling or unable to relocate, the cat continues to look on, though the feline seems to be growing bored by this spectacle.