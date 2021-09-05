Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210905/zakharova-russia-receives-signals-from-berlin-paris-on-possible-meeting-but-not-at-g7-1083800594.html
Zakharova: Russia Receives 'Signals' From Berlin, Paris on Possible Meeting, But Not at G7
Zakharova: Russia Receives 'Signals' From Berlin, Paris on Possible Meeting, But Not at G7
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany and France hinted at a possibility of a joint meeting with Russia, but no discussions about inviting Moscow to the G7 summit are... 05.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-05T11:01+0000
2021-09-05T11:01+0000
world
news
russia
germany
france
afghanistan
meeting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/16/1081245246_0:0:3178:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_7dbf2b0fe4f3583ccd0ab823b28ef629.jpg
"Two days ago, we received signals from Berlin and Paris about a meeting, but there was no mention of the G7. Then there was a remark by Tokyo, already in the context of the G7. All this is happening amid various conflicting remarks of the G7 about Russia's joining and not joining. There is every indication that the partners do not have a clear understanding of what they want from themselves and the world around," Zakharova said.Earlier in the day, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said that a meeting of the G7 countries with Russia and China was planned on 8 September to discuss Afghanistan.On 24 August, an emergency virtual G7 meeting on Afghanistan was convened by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The parties agreed to a roadmap for the joint engagement with the Taliban*.The Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month, causing the US-backed government to collapse and forcing many Afghans to seek escape from the country.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
G7 only wants to know about Russia and China's plans, then outvote them by majority when necessary.
0
1
russia
germany
france
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/16/1081245246_0:0:3178:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_baa396ae82396d0ce6019818a9076f69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, news, russia, germany, france, afghanistan, meeting

Zakharova: Russia Receives 'Signals' From Berlin, Paris on Possible Meeting, But Not at G7

11:01 GMT 05.09.2021
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the photo bankA view of the Russian Foreign Ministry and one of the Kremlin towers
A view of the Russian Foreign Ministry and one of the Kremlin towers - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2021
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany and France hinted at a possibility of a joint meeting with Russia, but no discussions about inviting Moscow to the G7 summit are underway, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Sunday.
"Two days ago, we received signals from Berlin and Paris about a meeting, but there was no mention of the G7. Then there was a remark by Tokyo, already in the context of the G7. All this is happening amid various conflicting remarks of the G7 about Russia's joining and not joining. There is every indication that the partners do not have a clear understanding of what they want from themselves and the world around," Zakharova said.
Earlier in the day, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said that a meeting of the G7 countries with Russia and China was planned on 8 September to discuss Afghanistan.
On 24 August, an emergency virtual G7 meeting on Afghanistan was convened by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The parties agreed to a roadmap for the joint engagement with the Taliban*.
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month, causing the US-backed government to collapse and forcing many Afghans to seek escape from the country.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
000000
Popular comments
G7 only wants to know about Russia and China's plans, then outvote them by majority when necessary.
WhatTheFishIsThis
5 September, 15:36 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic