Zakharova: Russia Receives 'Signals' From Berlin, Paris on Possible Meeting, But Not at G7

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany and France hinted at a possibility of a joint meeting with Russia, but no discussions about inviting Moscow to the G7 summit are... 05.09.2021, Sputnik International

"Two days ago, we received signals from Berlin and Paris about a meeting, but there was no mention of the G7. Then there was a remark by Tokyo, already in the context of the G7. All this is happening amid various conflicting remarks of the G7 about Russia's joining and not joining. There is every indication that the partners do not have a clear understanding of what they want from themselves and the world around," Zakharova said.Earlier in the day, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said that a meeting of the G7 countries with Russia and China was planned on 8 September to discuss Afghanistan.On 24 August, an emergency virtual G7 meeting on Afghanistan was convened by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The parties agreed to a roadmap for the joint engagement with the Taliban*.The Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month, causing the US-backed government to collapse and forcing many Afghans to seek escape from the country.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

