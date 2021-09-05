World's Longest Awoo: Corgi Shows Off Beautiful 'Singing' Voice

Despite their amicable appearance, we should not forget that Corgis are genuine shepherd dogs. For a long time, the ancestors of the Corgi grazed livestock and guarded farms and homes in Wales. Even in our time, in rural areas, they are sometimes used for their intended purpose - as shepherds for sheep flocks.Take a look at this cute Corgi “singing” with all its might.
Corgis look cute and resemble foxes: smiling compact dogs, who are lively and have expressive eyes.
