Register
17:50 GMT06 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo from Ziya's collection.

    Escape From Kabul: Afghan Wanted by the Taliban Shares Story of Flight to Italy

    © Photo : Author's own work
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083809979_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_110f3aa11e1a6a0cd6ee0556fa978099.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202109061083810081-escape-from-kabul-afghan-wanted-by-the-taliban-shares-story-of-flight-to-italy/

    Over 122,000 people were airlifted out of Kabul in the final two weeks of August after the Afghan government’s sudden and unexpected collapse in the face of the Taliban advance, just four months after President Joe Biden’s announcement that US forces would be leaving the country after nearly 20 years of war.

    During the 15-30 August evacuation from Kabul, over three dozen countries set up air bridges to extricate their citizens, soldiers, diplomatic staff and tens of thousands of Afghan civilians, most of whom had worked with the US-led coalition during its 19+ year occupation of the country.

    Over a hundred thousand people now have stories to tell about how they were able to get out of Afghanistan with a bit of luck and some help from Western pilots. Ziya, a 44-year-old engineer, is one of those people.

    The Afghan, wanted by the Taliban, was able to escape the country aboard an Italian military flight thanks to the fact that his brother-in-law worked as a driver for the Italian consulate in Afghanistan’s Herat province. Ziya was taken to Avezzano, a small city about 100 km east of Rome, and has shared his story with Sputnik Italy.

    “I am a mining engineer by profession. I worked for 16 years at the Ministry of Natural Resources as a senior geologist in the area of engineering surveys and cartography. Although I did not cooperate with foreigners, I was forced to leave Afghanistan. The Taliban forced me to do so,” Ziya explained.

    The man says militants had had repeatedly asked to speak to him after their takeover, under various pretexts, because he once served as the head of a provincial council, and as the chief of the local association of geologists.

    “One evening, my relative and I rented a car for 2,000 afghani [about $23 US] and headed for the airport. Along the way there were many Taliban. There were a lot of people there. In our group there were about 70 individuals, including children. Some women with children fainted. I spent three days at the airport. On the third night were evacuated aboard American planes to Pakistan, and then to Kuwait. After that we were transferred to an Italian plane and flown to Rome,” the man recalled.

    Screengrab of US Marine Michael Markland's viral video showing the chaos at Kabul's airport in the final days of the US presence there.
    © Photo : Facebook / Michael Markland
    Footage Shows US Troops Firing Over Heads of Afghan Civilians Amid Kabul Airport Chaos
    Ziya says that there were “a lot of difficulties” at the airport. “It was very cold and the toilet was very dirty. I caught a cold there and now I am undergoing treatment,” he said.

    Upon arriving in the European nation, Ziya and his fellow Afghans were given Covid tests, had their fingerprints taken and were registered with the police. They were then transferred to an International Red Cross camp in Avezzano. Ziya spent three days at the camp, and has since been moved to a hotel, where he is quarantined.

    “The Italians are trying very hard to help us. We were given clothes and essential supplies,” the man stressed.

    Ziya has a big family still left in Afghanistan – including his wife, four sons, two daughters, five brothers, four sisters and their families. “They are all in danger. I will try to get them out of Afghanistan with the help of the Italian government,” the man vowed.

    Along with his story, Ziya shared with Sputnik some of the amateur photos he managed to snap with his phone during the evacuation and after his arrival in Italy.

    • Photo from Ziya's collection.
      Photo from Ziya's collection.
      © Photo : Author's own work
    • Photo from Ziya's collection.
      Photo from Ziya's collection.
      © Photo : Author's own work
    • Photo from Ziya's collection.
      Photo from Ziya's collection.
      © Photo : Author's own work
    • Photo from Ziya's collection.
      Photo from Ziya's collection.
      © Photo : Author's own work
    • Photo from Ziya's collection.
      Photo from Ziya's collection.
      © Photo : Author's own work
    • Photo from Ziya's collection.
      Photo from Ziya's collection.
      © Photo : Author's own work
    1 / 6
    © Photo : Author's own work
    Photo from Ziya's collection.

    Italy codenamed its Afghanistan evacuation mission Operation Aquila Omnia (‘Eagle Totality’). The country completed its evacuations on 27 August, three days before the last US aircraft left the country. Rome deployed 4 Italian Air Force C-130 J cargo planes to fly evacuees to Kuwait. From there, 3 KC-167A tankers awaited to take them to Italy. 224 troops and 31 vehicles were deployed to assist in the operation.

    Rome vowed that its evacuations would ensure that all Afghans who collaborated with Italian forces during the war would be airlifted to safety. In total, Italian authorities have reported that 5,011 people were evacuated from Afghanistan during the military operation, among them 4,890 Afghan nationals.

    Afghan evacuees queue before boarding one of the last of Italy's military aircraft C130J during evacuation at Kabul's airport, Afghanistan on 27 August 2021.
    © REUTERS / ITALIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENCE
    ‘About 100’ Afghan Evacuees Reportedly Flagged for Possible Ties to Taliban, Terrorist Groups
    Italy was one of the first nations to join the US in its invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001, and suffered 53 deaths and 723 injuries over 19+ years. About 50,000 Italian troops served in Afghanistan during this period. Italy completed the pullout of its forces in late June 2021 together with Germany – a month and a half before the Afghan government’s dramatic disintegration in the face of a Taliban assault on Kabul.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse