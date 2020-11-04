Register
12:22 GMT04 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

    Biden, Trump Claim Victory Despite 6 States Still Counting Votes

    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    2020 United States presidential election
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1080993474_0:215:3072:1943_1200x675_80_0_0_562027231c3c7ece058ebac9ae074123.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020/202011041080992945-biden-trump-claim-victory-despite-6-states-still-counting-votes/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden both said they were winning the election despite half a dozen of states still counting votes with some results unlikely to be known until the end of the week.

    State Of The Race

    Trump trails Biden in electoral and popular votes but seems to be ahead in five out of six remaining states - enough to overtake him. Fox News estimates that Biden has secured 238 electoral votes out of 270 needed to win the US presidency compared to Trump's 213. Reuters and CNN assess Biden's lead at 220 to 213.

    Apart from predictable wins in their respective parties' strongholds, like California and New York for the Democrats, Tennessee and Alabama for the Republicans, each of them acquired valuable contested assets. Biden surprisingly won in Arizona, while Trump claimed far more coveted Texas, Florida and Ohio.

    The showdown now comes down to Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, the so-called Rust Belt of America's Midwest with a cumulative worth of 46 electoral votes. North Carolina and Georgia, along the Atlantic shore, carry another 31. A six-vote Nevada is the only up for grabs state where Biden seems to be in the lead.

    Overall results are significantly better for Trump than most polls projected before the election when he was portrayed as an underdog of the campaign.

    In Pennsylvania, Trump is ahead by 12 points with 64 percent of votes counted. 

    People wearing pullovers with the words Count Every Vote dance as they monitor election results off the television at a watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    People wearing pullovers with the words "Count Every Vote" dance as they monitor election results off the television at a watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

    Duelling Claims of Victory

    In the first public appearance after the voting, Trump called his performance phenomenal.

    "We didn't win it, we win it by a lot," Trump announced at the White House.

    The move drew criticism from several in the media who said it was wrong to prematurely declare victory.

    The president, however, accused his opponents of plotting "a major fraud on our nation" and promised to ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming after polling stations are closed.

    "We will be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," Trump said.

    He was referring apparently to mail-in ballots which in states like Pennsylvania are expected to pour in for several more days.

    His similar post on Twitter was swiftly flagged by the social media platform as disputed and potentially misleading.

    However, Biden expressed certainty in his victory as well.

    "Keep the faith, guys. We are going to win this," he told his supporters.

    The Democratic challenger warned that it may take until morning or even longer for the outcome of the election to transpire.

    Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

    Pennsylvania, for example, expects up to three million mail-in ballots and allows them to be received within three days of polls closing. Local officials predict the count will continue until Friday. The Republican Party and Trump have said the practice of mailing in ballots and extending deadlines may result in vote harvesting and electoral fraud.

    Michigan officials said they expected to have results within the next 24 hours. Wisconsin planned to have results by 6:00 a.m. EST (11:00 a.m. GMT). In Georgia, officials predict that results will be available one or two days. North Carolina plans to count mailed ballots until November 12.

    Tags:
    votes, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, results, US Election 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
    US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse