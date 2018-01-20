Register
16:32 GMT +320 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Amazon Dot is shown on top of a Hopper at the Dish Network booth during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2017. Dish is introducing an Ask Hopper Skill that will allow customers to control the Hopper using the Alexa Voice Service.

    Julian Assange Senses 'Political Propaganda' as Amazon's Alexa Becomes Feminist

    © REUTERS/ Steve Marcus/File Photo
    Tech
    Get short URL
    302

    Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa has just received an enhanced personality: now, not only can she give you the correct answers, but can even offer a response in case of insults and personal attacks. Creators also expect that she could potentially express her own opinions on certain political issues, a move that has prompted criticism.

    Anyone who calls Alexa a "slut" now gets a negative response, German newspaper Die Zeit reported.

    Amazon has adapted the machine's character and how it responds in various situations. Now Alexa, who identifies herself as a woman and a feminist, will react to sexually charged insults with answers like "This is not for me," "This is not nice of you" or "I don't know what you expect."

    In addition, Alexa supports the Black Lives Matter movement and might potentially express her opinion on other important political issues in the future.

    The changes have stirred controversy among people worldwide. Some of them perceived the invention as a positive step in the fight against "negative stereotypes about women."

    READ MORE: Alexa Echo Gets A Bone-Chilling Facelift

    Alexa, as well as other virtual assistants, like Apple's Siri, should defend themselves against sexual coercion, a petition signed by internet users in December demanded. In a time marked by the #MeToo debate, the technology industry could no longer remain silent on sexism, they argued.

    On the other hand, the changes have also provoked a lot of criticism; being an influential corporation, Amazon may wield strong political and social influence on its users.

    For instance, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wrote on his Twitter account that the recent changes would enable Amazon to promote "explicit political propaganda."

    Alexa is an intelligent personal assistant developed by Amazon. She is capable of talking to her users and answering his or her questions, play music, compile to-do lists, control several smart devices and provide other real-time information.

    Apart from Amazon's Alexa, other widely known virtual assistants are Apple's Siri and Microsoft's Cortana.

    Related:

    French Consumers Group Sues Amazon Over Warnings on Internet-Connected Gadgets
    Bannon Claims Executive Privilege; Amazon's Gentrification Project
    'Exceedingly Rare' Discovery: Scientists Find First Known Hybrid Bird in Amazon
    Tags:
    propaganda, machine, feminism, virtual assistant, Alexa, Amazon, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok