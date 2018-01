Meet the Russian Student Who's Just Become 'Miss Bikini World' (PHOTOS)

The young woman expressed her excitement about the nomination on her Instagram account and thanked her fans for their support.

Daria Khokhlova, a 19-year-old student from the Russian city of Perm, has won the Miss Bikini World title during the international contest Miss Tourism World 2017 in Malaysia.

The young woman was also listed among the 15 most beautiful contestants of the competition.

"Thank you, my dears, thank you very much for this support, for this opportunity!" the young woman in her Instagram account.

Miss Tourism World 2017 is Daria's first experience participating in international beauty contests.

In her profile on the event's website, the young woman indicated that she studies at the university, is fond of singing, dancing and modeling.

Before that, she took part in several national beauty pageants and was awarded with the Miss Pearl of Russia-2017 and Young Beauty of Russia titles.

The Miss Tourism World 2017 Final was held in Malaysia on January 27, 2018, with Miss Bikini World being one of its nominations.