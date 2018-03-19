Register
05:46 GMT +319 March 2018
BREAKING:
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Panoramic view of Montreal, Canada

Almost 4,000 Russians Voted at Polling Stations in Canada

© Sputnik/ Sergey Subbotin
2018 Russian Presidential Election
Get short URL
0 10

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Almost 4,000 Russian citizens voted in the 2018 Russian presidential election at polling stations in Canada, with 1,500 of them in Toronto, the spokesman of the Russian Embassy in Canada's Ottawa, Kirill Kalinin, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"In Ottawa, more than 450 Russian national voted in the election, in Montreal more than 900 people, some 1,500 people voted in Toronto," Kalinin said.

Kalinin noted that the voting was continuing in Edmonton and in Vancouver.

"In Edmonton, more than 200 people took part in the election, while in Vancouver more than 700 people voted," he said.

Ottawa's Byward Market
© Flickr/ Jamie McCaffrey
Early Russian Presidential Voting Runs Successfully in Canada
Kalinin added that the voting at the embassy’s polling station was conducted well, peacefully and with no incidents.

In Canada, polling places in Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto closed at 8 p.m. EST (midnight GMT). The polling station in Edmonton located at the office of the Honorary Consul remains opened for two more hours, and the polling place at the office of the Honorary Consul in Vancouver is scheduled to close three hours later.

Incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin received support of the absolute majority of the Russians eligible to vote, namely, 54.4 million votes as information from 97.91 percent of polling stations processed, according to the preliminary data of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC).

Related:

Election Commission: 1,400 Russians Voted at Embassy in Washington DC
Election Commission: Almost 3000 Russians Vote in New York
First US and Canada Polling Stations for Russian Presidential Election Close
Russian FM: Turnout in Presidential Election Abroad 'Unprecedented'
Russian Senate Records External Attempts to Meddle in Presidential Election
Tags:
polling station, vote, election, 2018 Russian presidential election, Canada, Russia, Montreal, Ottawa
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

News

All news

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse