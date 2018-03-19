Almost 4,000 Russians Voted at Polling Stations in Canada

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Almost 4,000 Russian citizens voted in the 2018 Russian presidential election at polling stations in Canada, with 1,500 of them in Toronto, the spokesman of the Russian Embassy in Canada's Ottawa, Kirill Kalinin, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"In Ottawa, more than 450 Russian national voted in the election, in Montreal more than 900 people, some 1,500 people voted in Toronto," Kalinin said.

Kalinin noted that the voting was continuing in Edmonton and in Vancouver.

"In Edmonton, more than 200 people took part in the election, while in Vancouver more than 700 people voted," he said.

Kalinin added that the voting at the embassy’s polling station was conducted well, peacefully and with no incidents.

In Canada, polling places in Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto closed at 8 p.m. EST (midnight GMT). The polling station in Edmonton located at the office of the Honorary Consul remains opened for two more hours, and the polling place at the office of the Honorary Consul in Vancouver is scheduled to close three hours later.

Incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin received support of the absolute majority of the Russians eligible to vote, namely, 54.4 million votes as information from 97.91 percent of polling stations processed, according to the preliminary data of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC).