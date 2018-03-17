Russian Lawmaker Says Russian Electoral Systems Invulnerable to Hacking Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s electoral systems are invulnerable to possible hacking attacks during the March 18 presidential election, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee said Saturday.

"We asked ourselves whether our systems were susceptible to a hacking attack. This is absolutely impossible. This is absolutely out of the question," Kosachev said during a meeting with international observers.

Russia's presidential election is scheduled for Sunday, March 18.

READ MORE: Russian Embassy in US Slams State Department Over Meddling in Domestic Election

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Russian Military at the Hmeymim Air Base Vote Early in Presidential Elections

A total of eight candidates are running for president this year, namely: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.