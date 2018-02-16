Putin's Election Campaign Received Over 15,000 Volunteer Applications Online

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 15,000 people from all over Russia submitted their applications to volunteer for Russian President Vladimir Putin's election campaign team through his election website, the campaign's press secretary, Andrei Kondrashov, said Friday.

"We received more than 15,000 applications from all regions of Russia," Kondrashov told reporters.

The Russian presidential election is scheduled for March 18. The campaign started in December.

Apart from Putin, there are seven other people running: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Civic Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, business ombudsman Boris Titov, and co-founder of the Yabloko Party Grigory Yavlinsky.