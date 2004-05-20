FSB DIRECTOR: WE NEED AN INTERNATIONAL SYSTEM OF ANTI-TERRORIST MEASURES

SOCHI, May 20 ( RIA Novosti ) - FSB Director Nikolai Patrushev deems it necessary to create an international system of antiterrorist measures. Director of the Russian FSB made this statement at the international secret services' meeting in Sochi.

Reflecting on the fact that modern scientific and technical achievements lead to the emergence of new terrorist threats, Patrushev said that "resistance to these threats should acquire a more specific and active character. We should coordinate our activities with the aim to create an international system of anti-terrorist measures".

"This system of measures should include the elaboration of a strategy to counter modern forms of terror" - Patrushev said. A regular exchange of opinions between heads of secret services, security and law enforcement agencies is very important in this connection, FSB Director emphasized.

"Secret services and law enforcement agencies have already done a significant amount of work in this direction; some of it by joint efforts" - FSB Director said. However, according to him, practice has shown that the results achieved are by no means sufficient.

70 delegations from 46 countries are taking part in the Sochi meeting