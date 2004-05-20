ARMED FORCES USE PLAN TO BE INTRODUCED IN RUSSIA FROM 2005

RYAZAN, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - A new plan of Armed Forces use will be introduced in Russia from 2005, Anatoly Kvashnin, the Chief of the General Staff said.

"From January 1, 2005, we launch a new plan of Armed Forces use on the basis of introduction of plans of using districts, fleets at all levels, up to company inclusive. The speciality of these plans is that if earlier in the USSR there was only deployment to combat readiness, additional staffing of units by wartime strength, then the present plans are based on peacetime tasks," Gen. Kvashnin said on Thursday at a drill in the Military Automobile Institute in the city of Ryazan.

In the General's words, the doctrine of Armed Forces use in modern conditions is of a purely defensive nature.

"The main task of the Armed Forces in case of a clear threat to the state is interception of strategic initiative," Gen. Kvashnin said.