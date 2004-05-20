RUSSIA TO COMPLETE TARIFF TALKS WITH JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA

MOSCOW, May 20 (RIA Novosti) - Within a month Russia will complete tariff talks in the framework of joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) with Japan and South Korea, a source in the Economic Development Ministry told RIA Novosti.

"Within a month's time a protocol on completion of talks relating to goods access to the Russian market will be signed with Japan and South Korea," said the source participating in trade talks.

Besides, in his words, within a week a similar protocol is planned to be signed with Oman.

Overall, in the framework of joining the WTO, Russia holds talks with some 60 countries. By the present time, the talks have been completed and relevant protocols signed with ten countries, including New Zealand, Kyrgyzstan, Israel, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

The protocol on completion of Russia's talks with the EU in the framework of the country's joining the WTO may be signed Friday.