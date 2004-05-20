MOSCOW STILL CONCERNED OVER HUMAN RIGHTS GUARANTEES IN LATVIA AND ESTONIA

"The EU's promise to work on human rights guarantees in Latvia and Estonia (in connection with their joining the EU) is yet to be implemented ", noted Chizhov.
In his opinion, the problem of Kaliningrad transit (the Kaliningrad region is the Russian enclave in the Baltic) via Lithuania may be considered solved when this system "proves its violability and everything works smoothly", said Chizhov.
As to ensuring military transit to the Kaliningrad region, military issues are outside EU competence, noted Chizhov. In his words, military transit is an issue of bilateral Russian-Lithuanian relations, and the sides are working on it in such format. "However, the internal situation in Lithuania is far from simple - presidential elections are to be held there soon," noted Chizhov.
