MOSCOW STILL CONCERNED OVER HUMAN RIGHTS GUARANTEES IN LATVIA AND ESTONIA

MOSCOW, May 20. (RIA Novosti). In connection with the Baltic countries' accession to the EU, it is yet to work on human rights guarantees in Latvia and Estonia. This opinion was expressed by Russian deputy foreign minister Vladimir Chizhov in an interview with the newspaper Vremya Novostei, published on Thursday.

"The EU's promise to work on human rights guarantees in Latvia and Estonia (in connection with their joining the EU) is yet to be implemented ", noted Chizhov.

In his opinion, the problem of Kaliningrad transit (the Kaliningrad region is the Russian enclave in the Baltic) via Lithuania may be considered solved when this system "proves its violability and everything works smoothly", said Chizhov.

As to ensuring military transit to the Kaliningrad region, military issues are outside EU competence, noted Chizhov. In his words, military transit is an issue of bilateral Russian-Lithuanian relations, and the sides are working on it in such format. "However, the internal situation in Lithuania is far from simple - presidential elections are to be held there soon," noted Chizhov.