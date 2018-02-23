Russian Bobsledder Sergeeva Fails Doping Test at 2018 Olympics - Federation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive for a banned substance during the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea, the Russian Federation of Bobsleigh said Friday.

According to the federation’s statement on Facebook, the test was carried out on February 18 and revealed a banned heart medicine.

"Several days before that, on February 13, her tests were clean. The team’s medical headquarters did not prescribe the medicine to the athlete," the statement read.

According to the statement, the Russian Federation of Bobsleigh and the athlete herself fully understand the extent of the responsibility and understand how the incident may affect the fate of the whole team.

<br>

Sergeeva and Anastasia Kochezherova came 12th at the Olympics.